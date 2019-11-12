Tableau Unveils Tableau Partner Network at Tableau Conference's Largest-Ever Global Partner Summit

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau Software, the leading analytics platform, will host nearly 1,000 system integrators, value-added resellers and technology partners at their largest-ever Global Partner Summit today, kicking off the company's 12th annual customer conference in Las Vegas. At the Summit, the company announced the Tableau Partner Network, a redesigned partner program built to enable Tableau's global ecosystem to meet evolving customer needs and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

The Tableau Partner Network will provide a consistent, predictable foundation for partners across the globe as they grow their business and expand their offerings in close partnership with Tableau. The program's three tracks – Reseller, Services and Technology – align these core partner business models. New requirements are being introduced to certify deep partner expertise across major areas of a customer's journey with Tableau. From interest and solution design to implementation and usage, the Tableau Partner Network ensures partners are supported with the right resources to help ensure customer success. The Tableau Partner Network will roll out in phases over the next 12 months, starting in the first half of 2020. Tableau will provide ongoing training, guidance and resources to help partners transition to the new program. Those interested in learning more can visit https://www.tableau.com/partners .

"We see it from our customers every day – demand for analytics continues growing exponentially. The new Tableau Partner Network offers simplicity and flexibility that supports both how our business and our customers' needs continue evolving," said Garret Carlson, Managing Director, Strategic Alliances at Slalom. "We're excited about the investments Tableau is making and the impact it will have on our business."

Tableau's revamped program will better clarify the breadth and depth of its partner ecosystem to customers. For partners, new self-service capabilities that simplify partner engagement and better align resources will help partners better serve Tableau customers. This program revamp highlights Tableau's continued investment in its global partner community, and further signals Tableau's commitment to ensuring its partner ecosystem addresses customer needs with quality in the rapidly expanding data and analytics market.

From technology partners to global system integrators and resellers, Tableau's premier partner community delivers to thousands of customers around the world the power of data. Tableau's global investment to open its platform and develop customer solutions will continue in 2020 when the company hosts Partner Executive Kickoff events in Seattle, London and Singapore. To learn more about Tableau and its partners, visit https://www.tableau.com/partners .

About Tableau

Tableau helps people see and understand data. Tableau's self-service analytics platform empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of customers around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial .

SOURCE Tableau Software

Related Links

https://www.tableau.com

