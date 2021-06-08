Tableaux Wealth Launches Wealth Management Practice in Stockbridge, Mass.

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableaux Wealth, based in Stockbridge, Mass., announces the launch of its wealth management practice. Tableaux Wealth was founded to help clients take control of their financial lives by developing comprehensive strategies focused on their individual goals.

Matthew Chester, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, will lead the firm as managing partner and principal advisor. He will work closely with Shelley Wojtkowski, director of client services, and together they will assist clients in unifying all aspects of their financial lives. Before creating Tableaux Wealth, Chester was a senior vice president at RBC Wealth Management where he oversaw approximately $133 million in assets under management. Trained in both law and finance, Chester brings a dual perspective to his role in translating complicated topics into easy-to-understand advice.

"I needed to be able to have a business that was flexible and could adapt to best serve clients," said Chester. "Our partner, TruClarity Wealth Advisors, stood out to me because of their ability to customize to my needs and the needs of the clients we serve."

Tableaux Wealth offers a range of services including financial planning, investment management, tax strategies, insurance planning, estate planning, wealth transfer and education services. They strive to develop innovative solutions for clients, taking into account both their values and their financial goals.

"We are honored to work alongside the Tableaux team and to be a part of their success," said Pamela Stross, president and CEO of TruClarity Wealth Advisors. "It is so fulfilling to see Matt make the leap into the independent space."

TruClarity Wealth Advisors provides proven solutions to ease the transition to independence and business ownership. Advisors are guided through the process to ensure a successful launch and are provided with the resources and structures they need to support themselves post-launch.

