Tablet Application Processor Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increasing demand for tablets - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tablet application processor market size is set to grow by USD 1,062.16 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.98%, according to Technavio's report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tablet Application Processor Market 2023-2027

Tablet Application Processor Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Multi-core



Single-core

End-user

Consumer



Commercial

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the multi-core segment will be significant during the forecast period. Multi-core processors are essentially chips with numerous CPUs or processing cores that can all work on different tasks at once. As a result, computing devices now operate much more quickly and with significantly greater processing power. The use of multi-core processors allows manufacturers to create tablets that can run multiple applications at once without compromising performance or battery life. Various kinds of multi-core processors consisting of dual-core, quad-core, and octa-core processors are frequently used in the global market. The global market benefits from the use of multi-core processors in a number of ways, enabling high performance and speed. Tablets with multiple processing cores run a number of applications concurrently without experiencing any lag or delay. This is crucial for users who depend on their tablets for work or entertainment, as it allows for seamless and uninterrupted app switching. Moreover, each core can operate at a lower frequency because the workload can be split among several cores, which lowers power consumption. Hence, the multi-core segment contributes significantly to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

Tablet Application Processor Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the tablet application processor market provides a detailed analysis of more than 15 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Allwinner Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ingenic Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., MaxLinear Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and UNISOC Shanghai Technologies Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - The company offers tablet application processors such as AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, and AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7530U.

The company offers tablet application processors such as AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, and AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7530U. Apple Inc. - The company offers tablet application processors such as M2 chips.

The company offers tablet application processors such as M2 chips. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers tablet application processors such as BCM11181 and BCM11211.

Market trends such as the increasing adoption of 5G technology are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the rise in pricing pressure may threaten the growth of the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Tablet Application Processor Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The increasing demand for tablets notably drives the market growth for tablet application processors.

Due to the rising demand, tablet production must increase, which raises the need for tablet application processors. For instance, Apple Inc. unveiled the Apple iPad Pro in 2021. The M1 chip, an octa-core application processor created by Apple Inc., powers the iPad Pro.

Moreover, the demand for low-cost tablet application processors is being driven by the rising popularity of mid-range and low-cost tablets in addition to high-end tablets. For example, the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T application processor is intended for mid-range tablets.

The growing demand for tablets is fueling competition and innovation in the market for tablet application processors, with manufacturers creating new and improved processors to satisfy consumers' evolving needs.

Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Trends

The growing adoption of 5G technology is an emerging trend in the tablet application processors market.

Tablets are able to perform more complicated tasks and run more sophisticated applications because of 5G technology's faster data transfer speeds and lower latency drives.

Moreover, consumers demand tablets with 5G capabilities, which increases the demand for application processors with more potential and effectiveness.

Furthermore, 5G technology makes it possible for tablets to connect to a wider variety of hardware and services, such as smart home appliances, driverless cars, and industrial IoT systems. This leads to an even greater demand for application processors that are more potent and effective.

Additionally, enterprise users increasingly rely on tablets for business applications such as video conferencing, document editing, and data analysis, which may also be impacted by the adoption of 5G technology.

Therefore, the increasing adoption of 5G technology is a key driver for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The increase in pricing pressure is a major challenge impeding the tablet application processor market growth.

As the tablet market becomes more competitive, vendors are under pressure to lower prices. This might have an effect on the manufacturers of tablet application processors' profit margins.

The level of competition rises further, as more businesses enter the market and current players diversify their product offerings.

Profit margins for businesses in the global market are dwindling as prices fall, which could make it more difficult for businesses to spend money on R&D. This is essential for long-term competitiveness.

The rise in pricing pressure also increases the cost of the raw materials used to make tablet processors, which makes it challenging for vendors to strike a balance between keeping costs in check and providing customers with appealing products.

Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Tablet Application Processor Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist tablet application processor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tablet application processor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tablet application processor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tablet application processor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The supercomputer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.83% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 17,555.45 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by OS (Linux, UNIX, mixed, and Windows), end-user (government entities, scientific research, academic institutions, and commercial industries), processor type (intel, IBM (power), AMD, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing utilization of big data analytics is notably driving market growth.

The online smartphone and tablet games market size is expected to increase by USD 41.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%. The report extensively covers online smartphone and tablet games market segmentation by devices (smartphone and tablet) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the factors driving the global online smartphone and tablet games industry growth is the rise in the adoption of games among the youth.

Tablet Application Processor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,062.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Allwinner Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ingenic Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., MaxLinear Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and UNISOC Shanghai Technologies Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

