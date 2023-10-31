Tabletop Kitchen Products Market to Reach $61.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Dinnerware Segment's 4.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tabletop Kitchen Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Tabletop Kitchen Products estimated at US$44.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Dinnerware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$22.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Whitegoods segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Tabletop Kitchen Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Arc International

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Haier

Hendi

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Matfer Bourgeat International

Samsung

The Oneida Group

The Vollrath Company

Zalto

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

