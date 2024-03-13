Tabletote Inc Launches Portable Mobile Laptop Desk to Help Remote Workers Complete Their Virtual Office Setup

AMAZON AFFILIATE LINK – click here to purchase: https://amzn.to/3IpeXax

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID forever changed the way people work, particularly mobile work. It's estimated that over 40% of workers are doing some form of mobile work at least part time. In order to effectively work "on the go" and away from the office, you need the right mobile tools.

Tabletote Inc Tabletote provides an easy to assemble desk, assembling in seconds and without tools AND is compact and lightweight, fitting in pc carry cases backpacks and briefcases

Tabletote Inc, a leader in innovative portable mobile office products, is providing one of those essential tools, with the the launch of their portable desk. Company CEO, Mark McKsymick, had this to say "Our portable desk which sets up in seconds and requires no tools will change the way people think about and do mobile work".

Our product is loaded with features, including:

SELF CONTAINED - all parts and accessories are stored inside the case.

While the product was originally designed for the highly mobile business traveler, the product appeals to a myriad of other consumer uses, including home, office, school, gaming, arts & craft, high tech work, and so much more.

For more information, you can contact us at [email protected]. You can order through Amazon.com (keyword: Tabletote Plus) or through our website at tabletote.com.

Contact:

Mark McKsymick

4802264429

[email protected]

SOURCE Tabletote Inc