Tabletote Inc Launches Portable Mobile Laptop Stand/Desk Assembles in Seconds Without Tools

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabletote Inc, a leader in innovative portable mobile office products, is excited to announce the launch of their Portable Mobile Laptop Stand. Unlike most laptop stands which are placed onto existing structures in order to be used, our product is a full 4 legged sit down use desk.

Our product is loaded with features, including:

Tabletote Portable Mobile Sit Down Use Desk Tabletote Inc

SELF CONTAINED – all parts and accessories are stored inside the case.

– all parts and accessories are stored inside the case. COMPACT DESIGN – measuring just 13 L x 10 W x 1.5 H allows it to easily fit in pc carry cases, backpacks and briefcases.

– measuring just 13 L x 10 W x 1.5 H allows it to easily fit in pc LIGHTWEIGHT – weighing less than 3 lbs., makes it easy to carry and travel with.

– weighing less than 3 lbs., makes it easy to carry and travel with. TELESCOPING ALUMINUM LEGS – adjustable height from 12" to 29".

– adjustable height from 12" to 29". HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT LEG MARKERS – makes it easy to adjust to the perfect height.

– makes it easy to adjust to the perfect height. DURABLE AND STURDY – while lightweight, it's very strong and stable.

– while lightweight, it's very strong and stable. NON SKID RUBBER FEET – prevents stand from sliding while in use.

– prevents stand from sliding while in use. EXPANDABLE WORK SURFACE – a clever feature is how the bottom cover slides onto the table top for expanded work space, for note taking or mouse use.

– a clever feature is how the bottom cover slides onto the table top for expanded work space, for note taking or mouse use. EASY TO STORE – can be stored in desk drawers, bedside stands or book shelves.

FREE ACCESSORIES – comes with 3 free accessories, document holder and cup and phone holders ( $10 value).

VALUE PRICED – at just $49.99 , competitively priced versus other stands costing upto twice as much.

While the product was originally designed for the highly mobile business traveler, the product appeals to a myriad of other consumer uses, including home, office, school, gaming, arts & craft, high tech work, and so much more.

Mark McKsymick, inventor and CEO of Tabletote, Inc, had this to say, "This is a unique item and will change the way people think about and do mobile work."

For more information, you can contact us at [email protected]. You can order through Amazon.com (keyword: Tabletote Plus) or through our website at tabletote.com.

Media Contact:

Mark McKsymick

[email protected]

480-226-4429

SOURCE Tabletote Inc