Tabletote Transforms Into a Complete Mobile Office Setup in Less Than a Minute Giving on the Go Workers Much Needed Desk Space

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2025, it's projected that 36.2 million American workers will be working remotely, increasing the need for innovative mobile portable office products. Workers on the go, previously reliant on hotel room desks or loud crowded coffee shops, can now grab a desk anywhere they are thanks to an ingenious product by Tabletote, Inc., all for the cost of an average tank of gas.

Tabletote is a compact, lightweight (< 3 lbs), adjustable height (12-29”) portable mobile stand. A clever feature is the bottom cover, which slides onto the table top for expanded work space. Tabletote is a full four-legged desk that can easily stow in a computer bag versus the majority of other stands which are lap oriented products.

Mark McKsymick, CEO of Tabletote, Inc. and inventor of Tabletote, remarked on the product's popularity, "Our product is a full four-legged desk that can easily stow in a computer bag versus the majority of other stands which are lap oriented products."

View this video to see how easy it is to assemble and use the Tabletote:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0IG0t5b62c

While the Tabletote Portable Mobile Laptop Stand was originally designed for the highly mobile business traveler, people have found all kinds of uses for the product and are finding it useful in their everyday lives:

Computer Server Technicians, who are now able to set up a desk in small server rooms

Caregivers, who are able to seamlessly work while spending hours in doctor's waiting rooms

Salespeople, who can set up their work station in a hotel lobby

Videographers, who are able to set up and live edit from their laptop while on the road

An Ivy League debate team reported that the stand allows them to raise their laptops to the perfect eye-level height, which gives them a necessary advantage for their debate activities.

Tabletote is a compact, lightweight (< 3 lbs), adjustable height (12-29") portable mobile stand. A clever feature is the bottom cover, which slides onto the table top for expanded work space. The stand assembles in less than a minute and requires no tools. Additionally, includes three FREE accessories – document holder and cup and phone holders.

For more information, you can contact us at [email protected].

You can order through Amazon.com:

Amazon.com: Tabletote Plus Computer Laptop Notebook Stand Sit Down Desk Table Adjustable Height 12 to 29 inches Black Foldable Ergonomic Lightweight Portable Mobile Fits 15 inch Laptops for Home Office Travel : Electronics

Or order through our website at tabletote.com.

Contact:

Mark McKsymick

480-226-4429

[email protected]

SOURCE Tabletote Inc