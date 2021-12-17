Tablets Market Size to Grow by 42.02 million units | Technological Advances and Virtual Learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

Tablets Market 2021-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Various companies are engaging in strategic partnerships and launching innovative products for strengthening their foothold in the market. For instance, In November 2021, Lenovo Group Ltd. introduced new endpoint management tools to improve IT efficiencies and better secure devices in the hybrid workplace. In November 2021, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. introduced upgraded health and personalization features to Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch active, and Galaxy Watch active2. To make the most of the opportunities, tablet market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the key tablet manufacturing companies include:

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

HP Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tablets Market 2021-2026: Drivers and Challenge Analysis

Technological advances and virtual learning is one of the key factors influencing the market growth positively. Online tutoring has eased the laborious nature of work for teachers. Virtual learning also provides students with the advantage of convenience in taking notes to copy and paste information for use in reports or for analysis. It is ideal for homeschoolers and physically challenged students or those with health issues. The penetration of technology in the education sector has affected various aspects. It has enhanced the studying and learning experience beyond the classroom, in turn, driving the market's growth. Furthermore, rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices and increase in use of tablets in educational institutions will also boost the market growth.

However, the tendency to buy devices with lower configurations might hamper market growth. The continuous developments in educational software have increased their complexity. Users face issues related to the proper use of these new functionalities. Manufacturers of tablets used for educational purposes must come up continuously with updated hardware solutions to meet the various software requirements. This makes the old device incompatible with new software updates as they do not fulfill the minimum system requirement.

Tablets Market 2021-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Hybrid



Convertible



Slate



Rugged

The hybrid type segment led the tablets market share in 2021 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period. The report also offers key highlights on the contribution of other segments during the forecast period. A hybrid laptop can be used as either a laptop or a standalone tablet. Its changeable, hybrid design is intended to offer something for everyone. The growth of this segment can be mainly attributed to the convenience it offers.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

APAC was the largest revenue-generating tablet market segment in 2021. The market in the region is mainly driven by the demand for tablets in the commercial and industrial sectors. The increasing demand can primarily be attributed to a growing user base in end-user segments such as fleet management, delivery applications, logistics, automation, and education.

Tablets Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tablets market report covers the following areas:

Tablets Market size

Tablets Market trends

Tablets Market industry analysis

Tablets Market 2021-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tablets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tablets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tablets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tablets market vendors

