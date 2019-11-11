Tablets Provide Free Access to Planning Guide for Incarcerated Veterans Reentering Society

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today announced that a free guide is available on its Inspire tablets to assist incarcerated veterans with preparing for their life after incarceration.

"Planning for Your Release: A Guide for Incarcerated Veterans" is a document put together by the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans that offers information on the opportunities available to veterans once they are released from jail or prison. The guide includes details on how to get benefits restarted, how to access housing assistance, who to contact at assistance organizations, how to get new identification cards, and more.

"We are proud to honor our veterans. During their time in the military, they dedicated their lives to protecting our country, its citizens, and our rights," said Deb Alderson, GTL's CEO. "As a way to show our appreciation, GTL is making this guide available for free on our inmate tablets. Veterans experience many barriers to successful reentry, including finding housing accommodations, getting employment at a livable wage, and more. This guide helps veterans address these issues by giving them access to the assistance they need and deserve, helping to provide a smooth and successful transition back into society."

Past incarceration can be a barrier that puts individuals at risk of homelessness, unemployment, and reoffending. Resources that the incarcerated can access before their release can help to address each of these barriers by giving individuals knowledge of and access to the services they may need.

About GTL

GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including more than 30 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

