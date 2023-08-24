Tableware Market in India to Grow by USD 383.44 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing number of households to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India global tableware market size is estimated to increase by USD 383.44 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Tableware Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Tableware Market In India - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Product (Metalware, Ceramicware, Glassware, and Others).

The market share growth by the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel provides a wide variety of selection of brands and products of prominent tableware manufacturers such as FabIndia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. and Inter IKEA Holding BV. The offline distribution channel segment in India includes department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. There is an increasing preference for the offline segment among consumers as it offers required assistance and information to customers frequently through knowledgeable customer service staff. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Tableware Market In India - Market Dynamics

Key Driver-

The growing number of households drives the market growth during the forecast period. Residential consumers are the main end-users of the tableware market. The demand for tableware is expected to increase, fuelled by the increase in the number of households in India. It is expected that India will have the third-largest proportion of high-income households globally by 2023. Additionally, several government initiatives are fuelling the growth of residential construction activities in the country. For example, the Government of India announced the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) in 2015. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The increasing use of omnichannel strategy by market players is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat from unorganized market players is a significant challenge hindering market growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

