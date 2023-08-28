Tablo™ evolves OTA DVR, integrates FAST channels to deliver all-in-one solution for free TV

Completely redesigned device enhances consumer experience with no subscription fees

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Tablo™ device today unveiled a completely redesigned version of its popular whole-home over-the-air DVR that will better meet the needs of consumers by providing an enhanced over-the-air (OTA) TV experience with content recommendations and a curated selection of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels integrated into the live TV guide.

The makers of the Tablo™ device today unveiled a completely redesigned version of its popular whole-home over-the-air DVR that will better meet the needs of consumers by providing an enhanced over-the-air (OTA) TV experience with content recommendations and a curated selection of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels integrated into the live TV guide. Tablo logo (PRNewsfoto/The E.W. Scripps Company)

The Tablo device features a sleek new look, 50+ hours of onboard recording storage, two tuners and an optional indoor TV antenna bundled into one affordable package. Its apps and software also have been redeveloped, and for the first time the Tablo device's advanced DVR scheduling and enriched TV guide data are included in the one-time cost for the hardware with no subscriptions, contracts or additional fees.

This is the first product launched since Nuvyyo was acquired by The E.W. Scripps Company (Nasdaq: SSP) in 2022. The fourth-generation Tablo device delivers an all-in-one solution for live and recorded free TV throughout the home with a guided antenna installation and setup and optional antenna package. Internet access is required.

The Tablo solution makes it easy for consumers to watch and record over-the-air TV programs from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ION, Bounce, PBS, the CW, as well as many live streaming channels, in one cohesive free TV experience. New Tablo apps are available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV/Google TV and iOS mobile platforms as well as most smart TVs and mobile devices. Apple TV, Samsung and Vizio are expected to be added later this year.

The Tablo device is available now at TabloTV.com and BestBuy.com (MSRP is $99.95) and will be available in Best Buy stores across the United States and online at Amazon.com. The Tablo Total System, which includes a 35-mile indoor TV antenna, is on sale now for $109.95 (MSRP $129.95) at TabloTV.com. Additional retail and online distribution will follow.

"Consumers struggling with inflation are looking for more affordable ways to enjoy live sports, local news and must-watch TV events," said Grant Hall, CEO of Nuvyyo. "With a live TV guide that spans the best in live broadcast TV and free live streaming content, one-touch series recording as well as customized content recommendations, Tablo has evolved beyond a way to enhance your antenna TV experience to an affordable portal to free TV without a subscription."

The new Tablo solution features:



Whole-home connectivity – One Tablo device delivers live and recorded TV wirelessly to any screen in your home, including smart TVs, streaming devices, smartphones and tablets, via Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

One Tablo device delivers live and recorded TV wirelessly to any screen in your home, including smart TVs, streaming devices, smartphones and tablets, via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. TV antenna placement optimization – The new Tablo mobile app helps consumers set up an antenna and Tablo device, so they get the best reception and most channels possible for their home's location to broadcast towers.

The new Tablo mobile app helps consumers set up an antenna and Tablo device, so they get the best reception and most channels possible for their home's location to broadcast towers. Flexible recording storage options – The Tablo hardware features 128GB of onboard storage for over 50 hours of HD recording capacity right out of the box. Consumers can expand recording capacity by up to 1,000 HD hours thanks to support for USB hard drives up to 8TB.

The Tablo hardware features 128GB of onboard storage for over 50 hours of HD recording capacity right out of the box. Consumers can expand recording capacity by up to 1,000 HD hours thanks to support for USB hard drives up to 8TB. Free robust guide data and content discovery – Along with episode and series synopses, cover art and metadata for programs airing over the next two weeks, Tablo's rich guide data drives powerful yet easy-to-use advanced DVR features including:

Along with episode and series synopses, cover art and metadata for programs airing over the next two weeks, Tablo's rich guide data drives powerful yet easy-to-use advanced DVR features including: One-touch series recording



Advanced recording options



Automatic extended recording time on sports and other live events



Automatic avoidance of duplicate recordings



And much more

Apps for every device – Tablo apps make it easy for TV lovers to watch, pause and record network broadcast TV and free live streaming channels on:

Tablo apps make it easy for TV lovers to watch, pause and record network broadcast TV and free live streaming channels on: Streaming media devices from Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV



Smart TVs running Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV Operating Systems



iOS/Android smartphones and tablets

All generations of the Tablo device also receive free regular firmware and app updates as well as free technical support. Previous generations of Tablo network-connected hardware devices will be made compatible with the new app experience later this year.

To learn more about the Tablo solution, go to TabloTV.com. Here is a 60-second video you are free to embed.

About Nuvyyo

Nuvyyo, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is a successful technology company re-inventing the over-the-air television experience for the streaming age. Since 2013, Nuvyyo has empowered consumers to watch, pause and record free broadcast network television on any device, in any room of their home through its Tablo line of products. Tablo and Tablo TV are trademarks of Nuvyyo USA, LLC. All third-party trademarks, including logos, are the property of their respective owners. For more information, visit www.TabloTV.com.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE Nuvyyo