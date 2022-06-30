TABLZ MONETIZES RESTAURANT'S DINING ROOM AS PHYSICAL ASSET DISRUPTING RESTAURANT PROFITABILITY WITH 3D TECH

"After a successful pilot period where we saw 2500+ premium tables organically and voluntarily booked by consumers, we are excited to leave stealth mode and make a lot of noise," said Frazer Nagy, co-founder and CEO of Tablz.

"By the end of 2022, 100 marquee properties will be utilizing Tablz, tens of thousands of bookings, and a waitlist of restaurants waiting to join before Christmas," continues Frazer, "Despite the current stock market turmoil, the fundamentals for growth in the travel and hospitality space remain bullish due to the fact that consumer savings in Millennial and Gen X bank accounts are at an all time high. In Canada alone, that accounts for $300B and $2.7T in the USA. We live in an experience based economy, travel and tourism is the category that is identified by these demographics as a significant portion of their budget, compounded by the pent up demand coming out of COVID."

About Tablz

Tablz is an opt-in upgrade, like first class on an airplane, that allows diners to view a 3D walk-through of a restaurant's dining room and pay to pick the exact table they will sit at. Currently restaurants on the Tablz network are selling tables from $5-$100, with many restaurants having a yearly dining room value of over $100,000, in net-new profit with no cost attached.

Tablz not only enables restaurants to unlock their greatest asset, but it fundamentally changes the relationship between the diner and the restaurant itself. Tablz changes this dynamic as it can personalize every dining experience. Are you on a date, taking your mom out for dinner, fighting to find a group table to watch the big game or need disability access? Tablz can now find you the table based on your individual needs.

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Tablz