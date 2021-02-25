TABMELT® Granted Patent Rights in Russia, Expanding Vivera Global Licensing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is pleased to announce the expansion of its exclusive global licensing of the novel TABMELT® platform to Russia. The latest TABMELT® patent approval comes as the Company begins to expand its pharmaceutical offerings into neuroscience, and joins Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia as countries that have granted patent rights to the TABMELT® sublingual technology.

"With the finalization and granting of the long-awaited Russian patent, TABMELT® has an even stronger international presence," states Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals. "With Vivera's exclusive global license of the TABMELT® technology for use in pharmaceuticals, we are able to develop better medications for patients at home and abroad. We look forward to strengthening our ties with our Eastern European partners and working closely together."

Internationally patented and U.S. patent-pending, TABMELT® may optimize delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API's) by offering a sublingual, precision-dose system which may enhance bioavailability by largely avoiding first-pass metabolism through the liver.

"Sublingual delivery of medication has been vastly underused. The advantages of precision dosing is that providers are able to dial in dosages based on patient's needs," says Dr. Stephen McColgan, Vivera Pharmaceuticals' Chief Medical Officer. "At Vivera, we plan to pioneer many innovative medications via the TABMELT® delivery system."

Currently, Vivera is preparing for clinical studies utilizing TABMELT® in the development of its neurosciences offerings. The Company hopes to announce the launch of new therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric disorders this year.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications. In addition to its pharmaceutical, medical device, advanced diagnostics, medical supply, medical technologies, neurosciences, and health and human service divisions, the Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. Vivera is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products. For more information please visit www.viverapharma.com .

