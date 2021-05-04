Taboola Adds 2 new board members to its board of directors, Technology and Media Industry Veterans Deirdre Bigley and Lynda Clarizio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Technology, advertising and publishing industry veterans Deirdre Bigley and Lynda Clarizio have joined Taboola's Board of Directors, effective April 2021, bringing a wealth of experience in business strategy and operations.

Deirdre Bigley currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer of Bloomberg, L.P. , a global business and financial information and news leader. Prior to joining Bloomberg, she spent thirteen years at IBM, where she held several executive positions, including Vice President of Worldwide Advertising and Interactive, and Vice President of Worldwide Brand. Ms. Bigley currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Wix.com Ltd. and Shutterstock, Inc. She also serves as a member of the board of directors of Sportradar, Recorded Future, Slice and MAKERS.

Lynda Clarizio has over 20 years of experience in the media industry growing and scaling businesses with a focus on data and technology. She currently is the Co-Founder of Brilliant Friends Investing , a seed investment group of C-suite women funding women-led businesses. Ms. Clarizio most recently served as President of U.S. Media at Nielsen, Executive Vice President at AppNexus, and Chief Executive Officer at INVISION. She previously held a variety of executive positions with AOL, including President of Advertising.com. Ms. Clarizio also serves on the boards of directors of CDW, Intertek Group, Emerald, Simpli.fi and OpenSlate and is the Vice-Chair of Human Rights First.

"I'm so excited. Lynda and Deirdre are true industry luminaries and we're excited to have them agree to join our board," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. "Their decades of expertise in brand building and scaling the world's most innovative technology companies, coupled with their unique perspective in how the needs of advertisers and publishers are evolving makes them the perfect fit for Taboola. They will play an integral role in shaping our success, from business strategy to operational excellence, in the years to come. We are thrilled to add new, diverse viewpoints to an already robust Board of Directors."

Today's new independent board members join existing Board of Directors for Taboola, which include Adam Singolda, Taboola CEO and founder, Zvi Limon, Chairman of the Board & Private Investor, Erez Shachar, Managing Partner Evergreen Venture Partners, Nechemia (Chemi) J. Peres, Managing General Partner and Co-Founder of Pitango Venture Capital, and Rick Scanlon, Founding Partner, Innovation Endeavors.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Taboola is going public via a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. For more information visit: https://www.taboola.com/press-release/taboola-goes-public.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

SOURCE Taboola

Related Links

http://www.taboola.com

