Taboola and IAS Partner on Industry-First Brand Safety Solution for Performance Advertisers

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , the world's leading discovery platform, today announced a partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, to introduce an industry-first pre-bid brand safety technology for performance advertisers.

This is the first-ever integration to directly apply pre-bid brand safety within a native discovery platform. With this integration, performance advertisers have the ability to achieve their marketing goals across Taboola's large audience of 1.4 billion people each month, while ensuring brand safety.

"As the advertising world evolves there is one constant - brands need to be able to spend with confidence," said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO at Taboola. "Now Taboola's large number of global advertisers can feel secure knowing that their content will only appear in locations that have been deemed appropriate by IAS technology. IAS has proven to be a brand safety innovator and a key strategic partner for Taboola. By extending our partnership and introducing this first-to-market offering, we're giving advertisers yet another way to benefit from Taboola's audience scale and ultimately ensure ROI."

Taboola has worked with IAS for several years to build new products and optimize their publisher inventory according to IAS technology, however, this new development exposes these segments to advertisers directly within the Taboola ads console. This gives advertisers the control to opt-in to pre-bid brand safety targeting on any campaign.

"Performance advertisers don't have to sacrifice brand safety to obtain the scale they're looking for," said Craig Ziegler, VP Product Management, IAS. "We're giving advertisers an intuitive way to ensure their ad placements are brand safe directly within Taboola's technology as they begin a campaign."

Early results of the pre-bid integration have seen great success. Winterbridge Media, a longstanding partner of both Taboola and IAS, noted that they have seen high performance with brand suitable adjacencies.

"We were thrilled to be early adopters of Taboola's new pre-bid integration with IAS. After thoroughly 'field testing' their solution, we quickly rolled it out to one of our key accounts in the Financial Services vertical. Since doing so, we've achieved strong performance and are yielding positive results -- all while retaining our high brand safety standards," said George Mavros, Managing Partner, Digital, Winterbridge Media. "This partnership between IAS and Taboola has prompted our agency to invest more in Native Display advertising. Winterbridge Media is now eager to recommend this capability to more of our direct response clients who have a keen focus on the brand safety of their digital marketing campaigns."

IAS is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. Taboola and IAS have worked together since 2017. IAS's pre-bid segments enable buyers to proactively target only high-quality ads, remove poor inventory from the bid pool, and increase overall programmatic performance above industry benchmarks.

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 17 offices across 12 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

About Taboola

Taboola helps people discover what's interesting and new. The company's platform and suite of products, powered by deep learning and the largest dataset of content consumption patterns on the open web, is used by over 20,000 companies to reach over 1.4 billion people each month. Advertisers use Taboola to reach their target audience when they're most receptive to new messages, products and services. Digital properties, including publishers, mobile carriers and handset manufacturers, use Taboola to drive audience monetization and engagement. Some of the most innovative digital properties in the world have strong relationships with Taboola, including CNBC, NBC News, USA TODAY, BILD, Sankei, Huffington Post, Business Insider, The Independent, El Mundo, and Le Figaro. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

