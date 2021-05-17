Taboola Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Adam Singolda, Taboola's Founder and CEO, commented, "Our Q1 results demonstrated momentum across the business and the positive network effect of our scale, proprietary AI technology and expanding base of digital property and advertiser partners. The world's biggest publishers continue to place their trust in Taboola as their key recommendation partner. This, coupled with our recent product innovations that push the boundaries of what's possible for advertisers, have driven our success. As we prepare to go public in the second quarter through our pending merger with ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA)("ION"), we look forward to entering the next phase of our journey."

For more commentary on the quarter, please refer to Taboola's Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter, which was filed separately with the SEC and posted on Taboola's website today at https://www.taboola.com/documents/taboola-Q1-21-shareholder-letter.pdf.

First Quarter 2021 Results Summary







Three Months Ended March 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2021



2020







(unaudited)











Revenues



$ 302,950



$ 279,346

Gross Profit



$ 89,499



$ 52,776

Net Income (loss)



18,587 $



$ (23,853)

Net Income (loss) Margin



6.14%



(8.54)%

Cash Flow from Operations



$ (9,103)



$ 11,008

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits

$ 229,287



$ 118,644

















Non-GAAP Financial Data*













ex-TAC Gross Profit



$ 105,914



$ 68,968

Adjusted EBITDA



33,543 $



$ (1,720)

Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit

31.67%



(2.49)%

Free Cash Flow



$ (14,640)



$ 4,031



Financial Highlights

Exceeded our original projections on key metrics:

Revenues of $303 million versus original projections of $286 million

versus original projections of

Gross Profit of $89 million versus original projections of $78 million

versus original projections of

Ex-TAC Gross Profit of $106 million versus original projections of $95 million

versus original projections of Revenue grew $24 million or 8.4% year-over-year. New digital property partners 1 drove $22 million of growth and existing digital property partners 2 grew $2 million .

or 8.4% year-over-year. New digital property partners drove of growth and existing digital property partners grew . Gross Profit grew $37 million or 69.6% year-over-year and Ex-TAC Gross Profit grew $37 million or 53.6% year-over-year.

or 69.6% year-over-year and Ex-TAC Gross Profit grew or 53.6% year-over-year. In each case, the improvement in gross profit was driven primarily by strong yield, the revenue we make per advertising placement. The year-over-year growth was unusually high due to lower advertising demand in Q1 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income of $18.6 million increased $42.4 million year over year and Adjusted EBITDA of $33.5 million increased $35.3 million year over year.

increased year over year and Adjusted EBITDA of increased year over year. Net income Margin was 6.1% and the Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit was 31.7%, above our projection of 26.2%.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow declined year-over-year driven primarily by timing of digital property partner payments, including some COVID-19 related guarantee repayments in Q1 2021.

1New digital property partners within the first 12 months that were live on our network

2Net growth of existing digital property partners, including the growth of new digital property partners (beyond the revenue contribution determined based on the run-rate revenue generated by them when they are first on-boarded)

Second Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company's First Quarter results provide us confidence to raise our Second Quarter and Full Year 2021 guidance above the projections released in January 2021 when Taboola announced it intended to go public via a merger with ION.

For the Second Quarter 2021, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $315 to $320 million versus original projections of $311 million .

to versus original projections of . Gross Profit of $88 to $95 million versus original projections of $88 million .

to versus original projections of . ex-TAC Gross Profit of $108 to $113 million versus original projections of $107 million .

to versus original projections of . Adjusted EBITDA of $34 to $36 million versus original projections of $30 million .

For the Full Year 2021, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $1,298 to $1,308 million versus original projections of $1,277 million . This would represent year over year growth of 9% to 10%.

to versus original projections of . This would represent year over year growth of 9% to 10%. Gross Profit of $374 to $386 million versus original projections of $365 million . This would represent year over year growth of 17% to 21%.

to versus original projections of . This would represent year over year growth of 17% to 21%. ex-TAC Gross Profit of $456 to $466 million versus original projections of $445 million . This would represent year over year growth of 19% to 22%.

to versus original projections of . This would represent year over year growth of 19% to 22%. Adjusted EBITDA of $140 to $150 million versus original projections of $127 million . This would represent year over year growth of 32% to 42% and a Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit of 30% to 33%.

Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net income (loss) or Net income Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net Income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA or Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net income (loss) is included and no reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA or Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Our guidance assumes that the global economy continues to recover, with no major COVID-19 related setbacks that may cause economic conditions to deteriorate or significantly reduce advertiser demand.

*About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes ex-TAC Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding future financial and business trends relating to the Company. The Company believes that the use of these measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are excluded or included in calculating them. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events including future financial or operating performance of Taboola.com Ltd. (the "Company"). For example, the expected timing and completion of the pending merger with ION and guidance for the second quarter of and Full Year 2021, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect the Company's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transaction involving the Company and ION (such transaction, the "Business Combination"); the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ION or the Company, the combined company or others following the announcement of the Business Combination; the inability to complete the Business Combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of ION or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the Business Combination; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination; the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of ION or the Company as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; costs related to the Business Combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company's estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to shareholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments; ability to attract new digital properties and advertisers; ability to meet minimum guarantee requirements in contracts with digital properties; intense competition in the digital advertising space, including with competitors who have significantly more resources; ability to grow and scale the Company's ad and content platform through new relationships with advertisers and digital properties; ability to secure high quality content from digital properties; ability to maintain relationships with current advertiser and digital property partners; ability to make continued investments in the Company's AI-powered technology platform; the need to attract, train and retain highly-skilled technical workforce; changes in the regulation of, or market practice with respect to, "third party cookies" and its impact on digital advertising; continued engagement by users who interact with the Company's platform on various digital properties; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on a limited number of partners for a significant portion of the Company's revenue; changes in laws and regulations related to privacy, data protection, advertising regulation, competition and other areas related to digital advertising; ability to enforce, protect and maintain intellectual property rights; and risks related to the fact that we are incorporated in Israel and governed by Israeli law; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in ION's final prospectus relating to its initial public offering dated October 1, 2020, in the Company's registration statement on Form F-4 relating to the Business Combination filed on April 30, 2021, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the final prospectus/proxy statement relating to the Business Combination.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Neither ION nor the Company undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 15 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Taboola is going public via a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. For more information visit: https://www.taboola.com/press-release/taboola-goes-public.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data



March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020



Unaudited

Audited









ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 229,287

$ 242,811 Restricted deposits

60

3,664 Trade receivables

125,609

158,050 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

32,317

21,609 Total current assets

387,273

426,134 NON-CURRENT ASSETS







Long-term prepaid expenses

18,490

5,289 Restricted deposits

4,250

3,300 Deferred tax assets

1,556

1,382 Right of use assets

65,008

68,058 Property and equipment, net

59,207

52,894 Intangible assets, net

3,266

3,905 Goodwill

19,206

19,206



170,983

154,034 Total assets

558,256

$ 580,168





























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data





March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020



Unaudited

Audited









LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Trade payable

$ 152,924

$ 189,352 Lease liability

15,622

15,746 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

85,587

95,135 Total current liabilities

254,133

300,233









LONG TERM LIABILITIES







Deferred tax liabilities

995

45 Lease liability

58,891

63,044 Total long-term liabilities

59,886

63,089









CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES







Preferred A, B, B-1, B-2, C, D and E shares with no par value - Authorized: 45,688,037 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; Issued and outstanding: 44,978,000 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020: Aggregate liquidation preference of 314,680 and 308,765 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

170,206

170,206









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized: 330,000,000 and 65,366,595 shares as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively; 16,364,539 and 15,313,447 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

-

- Additional paid-in capital

86,941

78,137 Accumulated deficit

(12,910)

(31,497) Total shareholders' equity

74,031

46,640 Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares, and shareholders' equity

$ 558,256

$ 580,168

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data





Three months ended

March 31,





2021

2020





Unaudited













Revenues

$ 302,950

$ 279,346

Cost of revenues:









Traffic acquisition cost

197,036

210,378

Other cost of revenues

16,415

16,192

Total cost of revenues

213,451

226,570

Gross profit

89,499

52,776

Operating expenses:









Research and development expenses

23,893

21,999

Sales and marketing expenses

34,308

35,436

General and administrative expenses

9,676

15,179

Total operating expenses

67,877

72,614

Operating income (loss) before finance expenses

21,622

(19,838)

Finance income (expenses), net

(798)

448

Income (loss) before income taxes

20,824

19,390

Provision for income taxes

2,237

4,463

Net income (loss)

$ 18,587

$ (23,853)

Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities

(5,915)

(5,582)

Net Income (loss) attributable to ordinary shares – basic and diluted

12,672

(29,435)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic

$ 0.78

$ (1.78)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic

16,344,356

16,491,783

Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted

$ 0.46

$ (1.78)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted

27,819,375

16,491,783



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data







Three months ended

March 31,





2021

2020





Unaudited

Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income (loss)

$ 18,587

$ (23,853)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

8,244

9,751

Share based compensation expenses

5,131

2,270

Net loss (gain) from financing expenses

1,613

1,341

Increase (decrease) in deferred taxes, net

776

(566)

Accrued interest, net

-

177













Change in operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease in trade receivables

32,441

25,048

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets and long-term prepaid expenses

(16,759)

5,916

Decrease in trade payable

(47,522)

(4,813)

Change in operating lease Right of use assets

3,632

3,296

Change in operating Lease liabilities

(4,859)

(5,314)

Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(10,387)

(2,245)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(9,103)

11,008













Cash flows from investing activities









Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized platform costs

(5,537)

(6,977)

Cash paid in connection with acquisitions

-

(202)

Decrease (increase) in restricted deposits

2,654

(4)

Decrease (increase) in short-term deposits

-

12,963

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,883)

5,780













Cash flows from financing activities









Exercise of options

3,551

277

Payment of deferred offering cost

(3,476)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

75

277

Exchange differences on balances of cash, cash equivalents

(1,613)

(1,341)













Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents

(13,524)

15,724

Cash, cash equivalents - at the beginning of the period

242,811

86,920

Cash, cash equivalents - at end of the period

$ 229,287

$ 102,644



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)





U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data









Three months ended

March 31,





2021

2020





(unaudited)

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 1,329

$ 588

Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities:









Deferred offering costs incurred during the period included in the Long-term prepaid expenses

$ 3,674

$ -













Purchase of property, plant and equipment

$ 10,138

$ 1,446















APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Reconciliation RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q1 2021 (Unaudited) The following table provides a reconciliation of Revenues to ex-TAC Gross Profit.







Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020



(unaudited)



(dollars in thousands) Revenues

$302,950

$279,346 Traffic acquisition cost

(197,036)

(210,378) Other cost of revenues

(16,415)

(16,192) Gross Profit

$89,499

$52,776 Add back: Other cost of revenues

16,415

16,192 ex-TAC Gross Profit

$105,914

$68,968

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.







Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020





(unaudited)





(dollars in thousands) Net income (loss)



$18,587



$ (23,853) Adjusted to exclude the following:











Financial expenses (income)



798



(448) Tax expenses



2,237



4,463 Depreciation and amortization



8,244



9,751 Share-based compensation expenses



5,131



2,270 M&A costs(1)



(1,454)



6,097 Adjusted EBITDA



$33,543



$ (1,720)



1Costs primarily related to the proposed strategic transaction with Outbrain Inc., which we elected not to consummate.

Net income (loss) Margin is Net income (loss) divided by Revenues. We calculate Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ex-TAC Gross Profit. We believe that the Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit is useful because TAC is what we must pay digital properties to obtain the right to place advertising on their websites, and we believe excluding these costs from the calculation of our Adjusted EBITDA compared to our ex-TAC Gross Profit better reflects the revenue that ultimately flows to us. The following table reconciles Net income (loss) Margin and Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit for the period shown.







Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020





(unaudited)





(dollars in thousands) Revenues



$ 302,950



$ 279,346 Net income (loss)



$18,587



$ (23,853) Net income (loss) Margin



6.14%



(8.54)%













ex-TAC Gross Profit



$105,914



$ 68,968 Adjusted EBITDA



$33,543



$ (1,720) Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA Margin to ex-TAC Gross Profit



31.67%



(2.49)%

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.







Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020





(unaudited)





(dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities



$ (9,103)



$ 11,008 Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized platform costs



(5,537)



(6,977) Free Cash Flow



$ (14,640)



$ 4,031

APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Reconciliation RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q2 2021 and

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE (Unaudited) The following table provides a reconciliation of Gross Profit to ex-TAC Gross Profit.





Q2 2021

FY 2021



(unaudited)



(dollars in millions) Revenues

$315 - $320

$1,298 - $1,308 Traffic acquisition cost

($202 - $212)

($832 - $852) Other cost of revenues

($18 - $20)

($80 - $82) Gross Profit

$88 - $95

$374 - $386 Add back: Other cost of revenues

$18 - $20

$80 - $82 ex-TAC Gross Profit

$108 - $113

$456 - $466

