Taboola Announces Milestone Adoption for Mobile Apps, Mobile SDK Introduced in 2018 Now Drives More Than $65 Million in Revenue to Publishers Each Year Including BILD, Daily Mail, El Tiempo, Fox Sports Australia, TudoGostoso, WeatherBug

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , the world's leading discovery platform, focusing on making the open web and publishers thrive side-by-side to tech platforms, today announced a major adoption milestone for its mobile app product suite, which brings the full scope of Taboola's publisher platform to mobile environments.

More than 2,000 of the world's leading publishers have chosen Taboola to implement personalized recommendations within their mobile news apps, including BILD, Daily Mail, El Tiempo, Fox Sports Australia, TudoGostoso, and WeatherBug, leading to significantly more revenue and reader engagement.

According to industry data , 80 percent of consumers frequently get news on mobile devices and 90 percent of smartphone time is spent in apps. Taboola came to market in 2018 with an SDK offering, making it easier than ever for publishers to integrate Taboola's personalized recommendations into their native applications to increase user engagement and drive revenue.

With Taboola SDK, publisher mobile apps can instantly offer Taboola Feed, an integrated content feed that provides personalized content and video for a more engaging editorial experience for readers and significant revenue opportunity for publishers. For advertisers, Taboola's in-app offering represents the opportunity to access the 1.4B monthly readers that Taboola reaches every month, in moments of highly-engaged readership that take place in mobile news apps.

Taboola SDK includes support for both Android and iOS mobile environments, as well as the emerging React-Native and Flutter app creation technologies, and provides the same comprehensive viewability and brand safety features available to Taboola customers in desktop environments. In addition, Taboola SDK is compliant with GDPR and CCPA regulations.

"People spend 3 hours a day in app, more than they do watching TV. Enabling our publishers and advertising communities to tap into that opportunity is a huge milestone for our partners and us," said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola. "It's our responsibility to forge deeper relationships with readers and to create personalized and engaging content experiences that live side-by-side brand safe, editorial environments for our agencies, brands and advertisers. I'm excited about paying more than $65 million to our partners this year, and that number's growth potential."

