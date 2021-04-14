Taboola Drives Advertising Success for More Than 100 Women-owned Businesses as Part of #RecommendHER Program

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced it has powered advertising campaigns for more than 100 women-owned businesses, as part of its #RecommendHER program. Taboola ran this global initiative during March 2021, providing $500,000 of free advertising on its network to women-owned businesses.

Participants in #RecommendHER received access to Taboola's vast network which reaches 516 million daily active users, in a brand safe environment. These brands joined more than 13,000 advertisers that have already tapped Taboola's scale to achieve business objectives, from brand awareness to increasing conversions.

Success stories from the 100 women-owned businesses that participated, across fashion, ecommerce, food and beverage and direct to consumer (DTC) brands, included:

"RecommendHER has allowed Wide Fit Shoes to access to a much wider audience across some of the largest publishers in the UK. The Taboola team have provided support throughout the journey from signing up to setting up the creatives and providing full reporting on performance. The results have been great, with our traffic having increased by almost 210% and conversions by 120%. March has been our strongest month ever, in large part thanks to Taboola and the #RecommendHer scheme. As a female business owner and leader, I feel recognised because of this scheme."

Nina Umeria, CEO and founder, Wide Fit Shoes

"Our experience with Taboola during the RecommendHer initiative has been great. We've experienced some excellent curated guidance from the Taboola team and have really enjoyed working with a broader group of Taboola reps to get different perspectives and thoughts on how to best move forward and take our campaigns to the next level."

Chris Worley, Product Marketing, Yumi

"As a new category pioneer, and with an e-commerce first distribution model, new customer acquisition is our priority. Native advertising is the perfect format and environment for us to drive our business objectives, with cost efficiency and scalability. As a start-up, mostly self-funded, and still pre-revenue, this grant will go a long way to help us fast-track our launch."

Isabelle Dunn, owner, PreppedFRESH

"The Taboola grant will increase brand exposure to a targeted audience when they are most receptive to new messages and products. We're extremely grateful that a global brand like Taboola is recognising and empowering women-owned businesses and using their platform to give back to those smaller players in the market."

LXL House founders Laura Pietrantonio and Lauren Scott

"The campaign that Jerelyn Creado launched in Taboola ran for 3 weeks, in which we achieved great brand visibility in Italy. We would definitely work with Taboola again in the future. Attention to detail and responsiveness are very important to us, and the service that the Taboola team offers, as well as the level of detail that their campaign dashboard provides, is something that you don´t see very often".

Jerelyn Creado, Founder and Footwear designer at Jerelyn Creado

"I started Book Thela with the aim to make books more affordable as well as accessible. COVID-19 had a huge impact on my business as for the initial six months of lockdown, all the operations were completely put on hold due to delivery restrictions which resulted in heavy losses for the business. I am very thankful for Taboola's support and believe that it will play an integral role in getting more traction to our website and ultimately help with the revenue recovery."

Founder, Book Thela

"By advertising the launch of the innovative, all-natural J'TANICALS CBD skin care line on Taboola's network of premium publishers with the support of the #RecommendHer initiative, we were able to increase the visibility and drive traffic to our website. Being a new brand that is just launching a completely new product line that is based on a rather unknown substance, it can be challenging to create the desired reach and buzz around our launch."

Julia Wilde, CEO & Founder, J'TANICALS GmbH

