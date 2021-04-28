Taboola Launches New Service on Samsung Brazil Mobile Devices

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that Samsung Brazil selected Taboola News as a partner to integrate relevant content from Taboola's premium publishers on mobile phones and other user touch points.

The new service called Samsung News Feed brings news curation directly to the homepage of Samsung's standard internet browser, Samsung Internet, offering a feed with news and content from well-known publishers such as: O Globo, Valor Econômico, Istoé, Época, Veja, Exame and R7 on Samsung cell phones.

Samsung users can access this new service by opening the Samsung Internet browser on their phones and viewing the news feed, which is available with real-time updates. If the user does not have access to the service on the browser home, the user can make a change to the display configuration, simply and quickly, by following the following steps:

Access the Samsung Internet browser > Settings > Internet Settings > General > Page and select the "Quick Access" and "News Feed" display options.

"Our goal continues to be to make news more and more present in the daily life of the user, so that readers can stay informed, publishers can prosper and device manufacturers can offer excellent customer experiences," said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola. "We are pleased to establish this partnership to provide even more access to the news, for a wide range of users of Samsung Brazil's mobile devices through Taboola News. At a global level, we see that access to relevant news significantly increases the amount of time people spend on mobile devices, which is beneficial for all parties."

Taboola News creates new engagement opportunities for device manufacturers, publishers and brands. Publishers receive increased user traffic at no additional cost, and advertisers have more opportunities to take advantage of Taboola's huge scale of readers to reach the right audience.

This deal comes as Taboola News is now used by device manufacturers and mobile carriers in more than 80 markets. Taboola News has helped its partners, on average, double their touchpoint revenues in 2020 and drive significantly more time spent on mobile devices.

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Taboola is going public via a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. For more information visit: https://www.taboola.com/press-release/taboola-goes-public.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

