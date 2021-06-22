Taboola Signs Long Term Strategic Partnership with Sliide to Power Content Recommendations for the World's Largest Mobile Phone Manufacturers, Carriers and Publishers Globally

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a long-term partnership with Sliide , a leading mobile platform that drives engagement and monetization for mobile carriers, OEMs and publishers, powering billions of user interactions.

Under the deal, Taboola will be the exclusive provider of content recommendations across Sliide's offerings, which are embedded within tens of millions of mobile devices in 187 countries, the majority of which are in the U.S. These offerings live in several different formats integrated on-device at factory and in-app.

Sliide's customers now have instant access to offerings such as Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed, enabling users to access more of the content they love, including articles and video. The feed offers a similar experience to scrolling through social media networks, encouraging visitors to stay engaged longer by providing targeted, relevant content.

With Taboola, Sliide can offer increased engagement and monetization options to its customers, sourced from Taboola's long-term and exclusive relationships with more than 9,000 digital properties.

"Mobile device manufacturers and carriers continue to look for ways to innovate," said Corbyn Munnik, CEO, Sliide. "Part of that journey is having a constant eye towards how end user behaviors shift. The one constant is that news drives engagement. By partnering with Taboola to bring their vast network of news within our offerings, we're making mobile a more attractive proposition for our customers through engagement and monetization, which has a direct impact on their bottom line."

"Teaming with an innovator such as Sliide brings us closer to making news truly ubiquitous," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. "Their scale and access to the world's largest carriers and manufacturers, coupled with our scale of publisher relationships are a great match. Sliide's customers benefit with an ability to offer end users a massive publisher network that keeps users engaged, while supporting quality journalism."

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetisation and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Taboola is going public via a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. For more information visit: https://www.taboola.com/press-release/taboola-goes-public.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Sliide

Sliide provides a suite of mobile services that help companies get more from the mobile economy. The suite, powered by its Accessware personalization technology, provides users with easy access to news, search, rewards and other essential services, complementing what's included with a device's operating system. Sliide is distributed through carriers and device manufacturers, allowing partners to differentiate their offering, increase customer loyalty, and generate new revenue streams. Through its partnerships with the largest mobile carriers globally, the Sliide Suite is an essential part of the mobile experience for tens of millions of users a month. Founded in 2014, the company is based in London with offices in New York. For more information, visit Sliide.com

SOURCE Taboola

Related Links

http://www.taboola.com

