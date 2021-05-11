Taboola Teams Up with Oracle Moat to Introduce Video Measurement Offering, Giving Advertisers Complete Transparency into Campaign Performance

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a collaboration with Oracle Moat Measurement , a leader in real-time attention analytics, bringing new control, choice and transparency to advertisers working with Taboola.

Oracle Moat Analytics is now directly integrated within Taboola Ads, Taboola's media buying platform which is currently used to manage advertising budgets of over $1 billion annually by 13,000 brands and media agencies. These advertisers now have instant access, in the platform they are already using, to Oracle Moat Analytics trusted measurement of every aspect of video campaign performance, including impressions, viewability, completion rate and more. With it, Taboola advertisers can benefit from verification from one of the world's most trusted measurement companies that their campaigns are delivering value.

This is the first time that Oracle Moat has worked with a platform like Taboola to embed their analytics transparently and directly into reporting tools. This is also the first time Taboola has allowed an external third-party measurement provider to be directly integrated into its advertiser offerings.

"Advertisers deserve clear proof that their investments are paying off," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. "As we continue to innovate around formats and placements, bringing sophistication to the way we measure is equally as important. Oracle Moat is a clear leader in measurement and having their advanced analytics living side-by-side to our own measurement gives advertisers complete transparency. Advertisers get a clear picture of how Taboola video ads are mapping to their goals, whether more views, completions, or conversions. We are proud to team up with Oracle Moat on this exciting integration."

"For advertisers, making smart business decisions means having a constant gauge of ad efficiency and effectiveness," said Mark Kopera, head of product, Oracle Moat. "Giving advertisers more ways to measure campaign performance plays a big part in that as well. By bringing Oracle Moat live and within Taboola's platform, we are making it simpler for Taboola's large number of advertisers to tap into our expertise, instantly."

Today's news builds on Taboola's long standing collaboration with Oracle Moat which has delivered significant benefits to advertisers. Previously, Taboola collaborated with Oracle Moat to offer 100 percent guaranteed viewability or completion for video advertisers.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Taboola is going public via a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. For more information visit: https://www.taboola.com/press-release/taboola-goes-public.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Taboola

Related Links

http://www.taboola.com

