Taboota Launches New At-home Fitness Product

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboota is a home fitness community whose mission is to make fitness ACCESSIBLE to users around the world. Taboota offers a FREE collection of user-generated workout videos that are quick and easy to filter which makes finding the perfect length and type of at-home workout simple.

After its launch in 2020, Taboota has unveiled several new features to elevate the experience for both users and instructors. The latest feature to be launched is our Challenges function which allow users and instructors to connect with others to achieve their fitness goals. Users can join a Challenge with instructors or compete with their friends. Instructors can offer a small group Challenge experience for their followers. The Challenges feature will allow users enhanced goal setting and motivational opportunities by competing with others – and, most importantly, having fun!

Taboota's user-generated workouts are developed by a diverse group of instructors. There are six types of classes: Barre, Cardio, Core, Pilates, Strength and Yoga. Classes typically range from 5 minutes to 60 minutes which allow users to find the right workout on a customized basis. Taboota's library of workouts are comprised of approximately 1,000 workouts and nearly 500 hours of high quality fitness classes.

How Taboota Works:

Instructors complete a Taboota profile and post workout videos.

Users create an account to access videos and complete workouts. Navigate the library through filtering or search to easily find, say, a 10-minute Core class or 30-minute Strength circuit.

After the workout, rate the class. The rating system helps users find the best workouts.

Create or join a Challenge to add some friendly competition and motivation to your workout plan!

For more information, check out www.taboota.com or about.taboota.com.

