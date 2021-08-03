Tabor 100 Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month by Raising Funds for Black Business Equity Fund to Protect Black Businesses

The organization is now looking to build on that work, and in the spirit of Black Philanthropy Month, Tabor 100 is working to raise funds for the BBEF throughout August. Every dollar donated, will be utilized to fund black businesses, thus creating jobs.

In the spirit of Black Philanthropy Month, Tabor 100 is working to raise funds for the BBEF throughout August.

"Tabor has a rich history of creating and supporting Black businesses, not just in the Puget Sound region, but across Washington state," said Ollie Garrett, the President and CEO of Tabor 100. "We encourage our allies and business partners' to take this opportunity during Black Philanthropy Month – to give to our BBEF, so we can ensure those businesses thrive after COVID-19."

The BBEF was created during America's reckoning with race after George Floyd's death that coincided with 41 percent of Black businesses being shuttered over the past 18-months as the state battled COVID-19. Today, the fund stands as an economic grant funding source for black economic empowerment.

Pandemic relief efforts, like the Paycheck Protection Program, and many of the government grant and loan initiatives did not provide funding to Black businesses. The goal of the BBEF was to "level the playing field" as much as possible to give Black businesses another option to raise capital and grow their organizations.

"Black Philanthropy month feels like a culmination of the year-long efforts of the Washington Build Back Black Alliance (WBBBA) and Tabor 100 to encourage state and local investments in creating generational Black wealth," said Paula Sardinas, the President and CEO of FMS Global Strategies. "We also acknowledge today is Black Women's Equal Pay Day — and the contribution black women have made to both Washington state and the country. WBBBA — FMS Global Strategies

"Our work, philanthropy, and community service have all been acknowledged in Governor Jay Inslee's proclamation and we thank him on behalf of Tabor 100 and the WA Build Back Black Alliance."

Read the proclamation

Donate today Black Business Equity Fund | Tabor100.org

Media Contact:

KD Hall

206.966.2198

[email protected]

SOURCE Tabor 100

Related Links

https://www.tabor100.org

