Tabreed, in Partnership With HT Materials Science, Wins District Cooling Initiative of the Year - UAE

Prestigious 2024 Asian Power Award honors pilot study of HTMS' patented nanofluid Maxwell™ in Abu Dhabi

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HT Materials Science (HTMS), a leader in energy-efficient nanofluid solutions, was recognized at the 2024 Asian Power Awards for its collaboration with Tabreed, the world's leading district cooling company. The award for District Cooling Initiative of the Year – UAE – honors a pilot study using HTMS's pioneering nanofluid additive branded Maxwell ™ at a Tabreed district-cooling plant in Abu Dhabi. The project proved that by using Maxwell in the plant's chilled water loop, Tabreed achieved an impressive 13.5 percent increase in cooling system efficiency.

Maxwell™ is an engineered suspension of sub-micron aluminum oxide particles in a base fluid of water or water/glycol. This drop-in solution enhances heat-transfer efficiency in commercial and industrial HVAC systems, without requiring capex or equipment replacement. By improving heat transfer, Maxwell™ allows HVAC systems to achieve higher operational efficiency and lower energy consumption.

The success of this collaboration highlights HTMS's ability to address the growing need for sustainable cooling technologies across the globe. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of HVAC efficiency while supporting key environmental initiatives.

The Asian Power Awards recognize innovative, ground-breaking projects and initiatives by power and energy companies.

About HT Materials Science

HT Materials Science, based in Ireland, is dedicated to developing sustainable energy savings solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of HVAC systems in commercial and industrial sectors. The company's flagship Maxwell™ nanofluid technology is designed to enhance heat transfer and significantly reduce energy consumption, helping companies meet sustainability goals and combat climate change.

About Tabreed

Tabreed provides essential and sustainable district cooling services to iconic developments in the Middle East and Asia – a leading driver of progress for people, communities and environments around the world towards a more sustainable future. Founded in 1998 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it is one of the UAE's strongest growth companies. Through its extensive regional and international operations, industry-leading reliability and efficiency, R&D programmes and investment in AI technology, Tabreed is the district cooling industry's global leader. In addition to district cooling, Tabreed's energy efficiency services extend the company's sustainability impact, helping businesses and organizations to improve their overall energy consumption, in turn preventing CO2 emissions and assisting in the achievement of carbon neutrality objectives.

Media Contact:

Marissa Mastellone

347-564-5577

[email protected]

SOURCE HT Materials Science