Tabs3 Software Announces New Integration With NetDocuments

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Technology, LLC, the maker of Tabs3 and PracticeMaster Software, announced a new collaboration with NetDocuments, the leading secure cloud-based content services platform for law firms, corporate legal teams, and compliance departments. With the latest update, PracticeMaster clients can use NetDocuments to organize, view, and search all of their legal documents in the cloud.

"Partnering with NetDocuments extends our cloud document management functionality and provides law firms with more options to manage documents and stay organized," said Dan Berlin, President and CEO of Software Technology, LLC. "NetDocuments makes vital documents accessible from anywhere by storing them securely in the cloud. For 40 years, our company has worked hard to develop reliable, quality software for law firms. Working with NetDocuments helps PracticeMaster clients securely and seamlessly organize their firm's matter information in the cloud and in PracticeMaster."

"We are thrilled to see an established and reputable practice management application like Tabs3 Software complete its technology integration with the NetDocuments platform," said Leonard Johnson, SVP of Partners, NetDocuments. "The integration now provides Tabs3 and NetDocuments customers with seamless, secure access to documents and content services within our cloud-only platform."

The integration with NetDocuments is a Version 19 feature. Version 19 of Tabs3 Software features a new modern look and new tools to help firms stay organized, which especially reduces the stress of the end-of-month billing processes.

About Software Technology, LLC

Software Technology, LLC is a leading provider of legal software in the United States with 40 years of experience and more than 100,000 active legal professionals using its products. Its two product lines, Tabs3 and CosmoLex, offer billing, accounting, and practice management features for solo to midsized law firms in the cloud and desktop environments. For more information, please visit Tabs3,com and CosmoLex.com.

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, with more than 2,500 enterprise customers worldwide, NetDocuments is the legal industry's most trusted cloud-based content services and workflow platform. Complete with state-of-the-art built-in security, compliance and governance solutions, NetDocuments offers document management, email management and collaboration technology complete with disaster recovery, enterprise search, and matter centricity features. For more information about NetDocuments, please visit Netdocuments.com.

