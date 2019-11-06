Tabs3 Software Releases Version 2020 - Simplifying Billing and Practice Management

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Technology, LLC is excited to announce the release of Version 2020 of Tabs3 Software. This release features new dashboards to help firms stay informed with easy-to-read graphs and monitor billings and collections from a single window. Tabs3 Version 2020 also adds integration with LawPay, making it even easier to get paid quickly so firms can focus on practicing law.

With Tabs3's new dashboards, you can quickly assess Accounts Receivable, Work-in-Process, Cash Receipts, and Billing History historical data.

"In Version 2020, we've added many new features to Tabs3 Software that are designed to make managing a law firm easier. We're especially proud of the new dashboards and key integrations that will provide firms with greater tools and insights into their businesses," said Dan Berlin, President and CEO of Software Technology, LLC.

Version 2020 continues to update the look and feel of all Tabs3 Software products. With over 40 years of experience in the legal industry, Tabs3 Software understands what tools firms need to build successful practices. The new dashboards make essential information like accounts receivable, billing history, trust transactions, and unpaid invoices readily available and easy to understand.

Tabs3 Billing and Trust Accounting added an integration with LawPay to make accepting payments and trust deposits even easier for attorneys and firm administrators. Users can simply import payments, rather than enter payments or deposit funds at the bank. Emailed statements can contain a secure payment link, allowing clients to quickly pay with a credit card or eCheck online.

Tabs3 Software also enhanced its integration with NetDocuments, allowing users to open and search for NetDocuments files within PracticeMaster, as well as send client and matter information to NetDocuments automatically.

Tabs3 Trust Accounting and Accounts Payable now includes a Positive Pay Export program, allowing users to export a list of approved checks that can be uploaded to their bank or financial institution's fraud prevention program, creating an additional layer of security.

To learn more about Version 2020, visit Tabs3.com.

About Software Technology, LLC

Software Technology, LLC is a leading provider of legal software in the United States with 40 years of experience and more than 100,000 active legal professionals using its products. Its two product lines, Tabs3 and CosmoLex, offer billing, accounting, and practice management features for solo to midsized law firms in the cloud and desktop environments.

With Tabs3's new dashboards, you can quickly assess Accounts Receivable, Work-in-Process, Cash Receipts, and Billing History historical data.

