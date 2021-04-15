Tabula Rasa HealthCare and OneOme Combine Powerful Precision Medication Tools to Improve Medication Safety, Efficacy and Adherence

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced it has partnered with OneOme, co-founded by Mayo Clinic, a provider of solutions for implementing pharmacogenomics (PGx) in patient care to advance more optimal patient outcomes.

The partnership will combine OneOme's RightMed® Test and Interpretation Solutions with the deep pharmacy science of TRHC's medication decision support tool MedWise®. The introduction of MedWise increases the value of traditional PGx testing and interpretation services by considering the impact that external factors, such as other medications and certain imflammatory diseases, have on the expression of genes. It also allows PGx results to inform the safety of an entire medication regimen, going far beyond the traditional single drug-gene pair assessment, a property unique to MedWise®. Such synergy will help create better outcomes for patients and when patients experience better health outcomes, patients, providers and payors see more value for their healthcare investment.

PGx analysis provides important clinical insights into specific genes that may affect how a patient's body interacts with certain medications. Inherited variances in these genes can affect how a patient's body metabolizes, transports or responds to medication. In many instances, these variances can help clinicians inform prescribing decisions that may improve patient care and reduce adverse drug events – for example medication selection or dosing adjustments. However, several factors may influence the accuracy of genomic predicted drug response and influence how a body interacts with medications. TRHC's MedWise provides clinicians with more clarity on how certain diseases and other medications can influence drug response than a PGx analysis alone.

According to TRHC Chief Scientific Officer and CEO of Precision Pharmacotherapy Research and Development Institute, Jacques Turgeon, PhD, "Considering a patient's genetically-derived phenotype alone is not always sufficient for clinicians to adequately assess drug response. Other factors, such as disease state or the administration of other drugs leading to multi-drug-gene interactions, also should be considered."

"We are excited to partner with a forward-looking organization like Tabula Rasa HealthCare," said OneOme CEO Patrick McIntyre. "This collaboration represents a major opportunity to advance precision prescribing across the care continuum and further prove the utility and value of pharmacogenomics in combination with leading medication management technologies like MedWise."

"OneOme's pharmacogenomic testing services have undergone the scrutiny of Tabula Rasa's Precision Pharmacotherapy Research & Development Institute and were determined to meet the very high standards we set for lab partners," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "The additive power of combining OneOme's RightMed Test with TRHC's MedWise technology will bring more precision pharmacotherapy opportuntinities to our partners in Programs of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) organizations and beyond."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. TRHC's technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise™, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About OneOme

OneOme offers stakeholders across the healthcare industry high-quality, end-to-end solutions for implementing pharmacogenomics in patient care – from individual testing to population-level analytics to laboratory software support. Co-founded by Mayo Clinic, OneOme combines leading-edge laboratory testing, advanced analytics, and clinical decision support solutions designed to help reduce the total cost of care and improve patient outcomes. OneOme serves customers across the globe from its Minneapolis, MN headquarters. For more information, visit oneome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

