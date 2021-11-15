Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Five-Year Contract Extension with Rocky Mountain PACE

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a five-year contract renewal with Rocky Mountain PACE (RMP), a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) sponsored by Rocky Mountain Health Care Services of Colorado serving more than 800 participants in Colorado Springs.

As they expand their program, Rocky Mountain PACE will continue to rely on TRHC's CareKinesis pharmacy and personalized medication management services. Premium Door2Door™ delivery services, which include voice and text shipping notifications with tracking ability, helps to ensure RMP's participants receive their medications on time. Through close collaboration with CareKinesis clinical pharmacists, RPM providers are able to make informed decisions for the safe use of medication and improved medication efficacy and adherence. CareKinesis clinical pharmacists are available 24/7 to provide support, medication safety reviews, and recommendations for interventions that reduce risks and improve medication outcomes.

"We have been thrilled with the results we have seen from partnering with CareKinesis," said Ann Kjosa, Executive Vice President of Rocky Mountain Health Care Services. "CareKinesis services have had a direct impact on our participant care. Our team works closely with their clinical pharmacy team to customize medication regimens, and this individualized approach has led to improved outcomes for our participants and our program. Indeed, CareKinesis' support has been integral as our program has grown. Our collaboration and their PACE-specific pharmacy services will be key as we plan for continued growth and expansion of PACE in our community."

RMP implemented CareKinesis' personalized medication management and pharmacy services in 2018.

"We are pleased Rocky Mountain PACE is continuing this long-term partnership," said TRHC President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "Their commitment is a testament to the strength of our partnership, which has had a positive impact on outcomes from our clinical team collaboration, and use of TRHC's MedWise® Science, which identifies participants at risk for adverse drug events and premature mortality."

PACE is a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) initiative aimed at enabling older adults who have been deemed nursing home eligible to remain in their homes as they age. Approximately 55,000 participants are served by 141 programs in 30 states.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

