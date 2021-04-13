Tabula Rasa HealthCare Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Support Services to Community Pharmacies

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medication, today announced an expansion of COVID-19 services for independent and chain pharmacies. TRHC's technology-driven patient engagement solutions will support pharmacists in the administration of and reporting for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Through TRHC's PrescribeWellness patient-relationship management solution, community pharmacies can achieve preparedness, compliance, and expanded patient reach during the critical, nationwide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Innovative services such as contact-free vaccination management – a virtual, patient-friendly vaccination intake and scheduling tool – enable community pharmacies to engage their patients effectively and safely for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and beyond.

The federal government's recent introduction of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a nationwide collaborative to employ community pharmacists as key vaccine administrators, extends the commitment of TRHC's PrescribeWellness to continue serving frontline pharmacy providers through software capabilities that support timely and compliant reporting to both state and federal entities.

"With the federal government's endorsement of community pharmacists as critical providers of the COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacies now face unprecedented workflow and operational challenges," says Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA, executive vice president for TRHC. "With these new demands, TRHC remains committed to supporting our frontline pharmacy partners to address these challenges as opportunities for advancement of the pharmacist within the community."

In addition to software capabilities, TRHC also deploys telephonic patient engagement services to support pharmacies with communications necessary for COVID-19 vaccine initiatives.

TRHC's patient-centric tele-pharmacy services are delivered through TRHC's MedWiseRx™ clinical call centers, a nationwide network leveraging HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST CSF certified technology. The services provided by MedWiseRx are designed to directly support independent and chain pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccine efforts, and to expand vaccine education and accessibility to patients in need.

MedWiseRx's clinical call centers are staffed by more than 800 pharmacists and pharmacy staff who communicate in more than 30 languages. Telephonic services delivered by TRHC's MedWiseRx range from vaccine appointment scheduling to addressing and resolving vaccine hesitancy experienced by patients. TRHC complies with all HIPAA and HITRUST regulations to ensure the privacy of patient data and only uses data gathered to facilitate scheduling appointments.

For more information on TRHC's comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine solutions and services, please visit us online here: COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Support Services.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. TRHC's technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

