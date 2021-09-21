Tabula Rasa HealthCare Named a 2021 Champion of Board Diversity

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, was named a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women (Forum). TRHC is one of only 27 top 100 public companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region to have at least 30% diversity on its board of directors. TRHC is proud that its Board is 56% gender diverse.

"As a public company focused on healthcare technology and medication safety, we want to have the most knowledgeable and experienced individuals serving on our Board of Directors," states TRHC Founder, Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "Five of our nine directors are women offering their governance expertise and integrity on behalf of our clients, employees, and stakeholders. The women on our board are national and international leaders and represent a diversity of culture, gender and orientation."

The Champions of Board Diversity were announced by the Forum September 14, 2021.

"While there are still many hurdles to overcome for women in the workplace, we are thrilled that Philadelphia's top 100 public companies are making tremendous strides toward creating diverse boardrooms. It is well-documented that workplaces with gender parity produce better results," stated Forum President Debbie Epstein Henry.

"Tabula Rasa HealthCare is grateful to be recognized for diversity and inclusion. It has been our experience that this attribute is an important contributor to our success and supports our company culture," said TRHC President Dr. Orsula V. Knowlton. "When asked how we managed to have such board diversity, my response is we look for talented women for Board and executive leadership positions and there are an immense number who are eager to step-up. The most challenging step to take is the first one—deciding to focus and prioritize gender diversity at the highest level of your organization."

