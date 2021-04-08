Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Provide Medication Decision Support Tools

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing safe use of medications, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. to provide TRHC's MedWise® technology through the athenahealth Marketplace program. MedWise medication decision support tools identify simultaneous, accumulative, multi-drug interactions, enabling providers to improve medication safety, efficacy, and adherence. As part of the athenahealth Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers, in particular those in need of quality improvement and total cost reduction.

With this new integration, the MedWise Risk Score is available at the point of prescribing in athenaClinicals® to help clinicians understand patient risk levels and refer them to certified MedWise Advisor™ (CMWA) pharmacists as appropriate. CMWAs provide recommendations for reducing risk scores through interventions that improve medication outcomes, including falls, emergency department visits, and hospitalization rates, ultimately reducing total medical spend.

"TRHC is pleased to contribute its safe use of medication technology to athenahealth's network," said TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "Our unique medication safety platform, MedWise, helps pharmacists to optimize medication regimens by calculating patients' MedWise Risk Scores™."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all.

As a Marketplace partner, TRHC joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about TRHC's newly integrated application, please visit the MedWise product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. Through its proprietary medication decision science technology, MedWise, TRHC improves patient outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, and lowers healthcare costs. Additionally, TRHC provides an extensive clinical telepharmacy network across the U.S. Its solutions are trusted by health systems, health plans, and pharmacies nationwide to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visitTRHC.com.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

