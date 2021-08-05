Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (Nasdaq: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
"The continued strong recovery in PACE and our CareVention HealthCare segment led our second quarter revenue and profitability to be at the high end of our guidance range. As we look ahead to the second half of 2021, we expect our organic revenue growth rates to increase significantly as compared with the first half of 2021. Similarly, we believe our MedWise HealthCare segment is strongly positioned to capitalize on recent new contract wins, favorable industry trends, and its market-leading position in delivering superior clinical programs and outcomes," said Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD, TRHC's Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder.
Second Quarter and YTD 2021 Highlights
- Our net PACE enrollment for the second quarter represented an all-time record and the strong monthly sequential growth we experienced beginning in March 2021 continued through July 2021, placing us slightly ahead of our internal projections as we enter the remaining five months of the year.
- As of June 30, 2021, our PACE implementation backlog stands at 46 with 20 projected to go live during the second half of 2021 and the remainder scheduled for 2022 (24) and 2023 (two). During the first half of 2021, we completed 15 implementations, including 12 during the second quarter. The recent implementations, current backlog, long-term renewals and healthy growth in our average PACE per member per month (PMPM) through the first half of 2021 highlight the success of our cross-selling efforts.
- We secured a multi-year renewal with one of our largest MedWise HealthCare clients, providing a strong foundation for future growth in this segment. In addition, revenue from key national accounts signed during early 2020 continues to represent a growing and significant percentage of our medication safety services revenue with revenue from this cohort during the second quarter of 2021 increasing 76% as compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Although our second quarter bookings were lower than Q1 2021 due to the execution of certain material contracts slipping into early July, our third quarter bookings are in excess of $10 million as of August 1, 2021, and already represent the highest quarterly sales in company history, driven by our MedWise HealthCare segment. We continue to see momentum and contract wins accelerating as a result of our integration of our MedWise platform into all of our services, with important payer and provider wins in both the Medicare and Commercial markets this past quarter.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2020.
- Total revenue - Total revenue of $82.3 million, at the high end of our guidance range of $80.5 million to $82.5 million, increased 7% compared to $76.8 million in 2020. Total revenue included product revenue of $46.9 million, an increase of 19%, and solutions (i.e., software and services) revenue of $35.4 million, a decrease of 5%. The October 2020 acquisition of Personica contributed 5% of inorganic growth during the second quarter.
- Total revenue by segment
- CareVention HealthCare revenue increased 21% to $61.2 million, comprised of $46.9 million of PACE product revenue (up 20%) and $14.3 million of PACE solutions revenue (up 25%). Personica contributed 8% of inorganic growth to overall segment growth and continues to perform in line with our original projections.
- Consistent with previously communicated guidance, MedWise HealthCare revenue decreased 20% to $21.1 million, in line with expectations, primarily comprised medication safety services revenue of $11.1 million (down 30%) and software subscriptions revenue of $10.0 million (down 2%).
- GAAP net loss - Net loss was $21.1 million compared to a net loss of $14.3 million, driven by our core expenses (i.e. cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses), including stock-based compensation of $12.3 million as compared to $7.2 million a year ago.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million (7.2% margin), at the midpoint of our guidance range of $5.5 million to $6.5 million, declined as compared to $7.1 million (9.3% margin). The decline was driven by lower revenue and profitability in our MedWise HealthCare segment and increased investments in corporate shared services, specifically sales and marketing, to support our growth strategy.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by segment - Excluding $11.2 million of shared services:
- CareVention HealthCare non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million (23.0% margin) increased 16% as compared to $12.1 million (23.9% margin) a year ago.
- MedWise HealthCare non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million (14.5% margin) decreased as compared to $4.7 million (17.8% margin) a year ago, primarily due to lower medication safety services revenue.
A reconciliation of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
2021 Financial Outlook
Based on current market conditions and our expectations as of today, we are introducing third quarter 2021 guidance as summarized below. Our third quarter 2021 revenue guidance reflects sequential growth of 4% to 9% as compared to the second quarter 2021 and growth of 22% to 28% as compared to a year ago with organic growth estimated to be in the range of 16% to 22%. The key factors driving the dramatic improvement in organic growth versus the first half of 2021 are: 1) the strong recovery in our CareVention HealthCare segment due to positive PACE census trends and strong levels of contracted backlog and 2) a return to positive year-over-year growth within our MedWise HealthCare segment, both in medication safety services resulting from volume/program expansion among our existing client base and as client attrition headwinds subside, as well as software subscriptions, benefiting from newly implemented contracts.
Our guidance for the full year 2021 remains unchanged with our revenue range representing growth of 13% to 20% with organic growth estimated to be in the range of 9% to 16%. The wider than normal revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA ranges for both the third quarter and full year are the reflection of a high level of ongoing sales activity, concentrated in our MedWise segment including a number of large contracts, that have a range of possible outcomes.
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
Year Ended December 31, 2021
|
LOW
|
HIGH
|
LOW
|
HIGH
|
(in millions except percentages)
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
86.0
|
$
|
90.0
|
$
|
336.0
|
$
|
356.0
|
Year over year growth
|
22.0
|
%
|
27.7
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(16.1)
|
$
|
(14.1)
|
$
|
(68.4)
|
$
|
(62.4)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
6.0
|
$
|
8.0
|
$
|
26.0
|
$
|
32.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
7
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
9
|
%
Quarterly Conference Call
|
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash
|
$
|
12,265
|
$
|
23,362
|
Restricted cash
|
4,657
|
5,170
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
35,262
|
32,516
|
Inventories
|
4,866
|
4,261
|
Prepaid expenses
|
4,462
|
3,739
|
Client claims receivable
|
14,205
|
14,412
|
Other current assets
|
14,038
|
9,752
|
Total current assets
|
89,755
|
93,212
|
Property and equipment, net
|
13,477
|
15,070
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
20,686
|
21,711
|
Software development costs, net
|
35,562
|
27,882
|
Goodwill
|
170,835
|
170,862
|
Intangible assets, net
|
168,686
|
183,094
|
Other assets
|
4,893
|
2,609
|
Total assets
|
$
|
503,894
|
$
|
514,440
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Current portion of finance leases
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
4
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
4,194
|
4,402
|
Acquisition-related contingent consideration
|
—
|
166
|
Acquisition-related notes payable
|
3,916
|
16,662
|
Accounts payable
|
10,267
|
11,245
|
Client claims payable
|
6,402
|
7,773
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
40,893
|
31,968
|
Total current liabilities
|
65,672
|
72,220
|
Line of credit
|
22,500
|
10,000
|
Long-term debt, net
|
318,642
|
239,285
|
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|
19,473
|
20,381
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
1,152
|
3,354
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
678
|
671
|
Total liabilities
|
428,117
|
345,911
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
2
|
2
|
Treasury stock
|
(4,292)
|
(4,018)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
301,932
|
352,445
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(221,865)
|
(179,900)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
75,777
|
168,529
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
503,894
|
$
|
514,440
|
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenue:
|
Product revenue
|
$
|
46,882
|
$
|
39,373
|
$
|
88,860
|
$
|
76,460
|
Service revenue
|
35,427
|
37,461
|
70,129
|
73,201
|
Total revenue
|
82,309
|
76,834
|
158,989
|
149,661
|
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below:
|
Product cost
|
35,085
|
29,042
|
66,556
|
56,241
|
Service cost
|
22,178
|
22,656
|
44,734
|
43,530
|
Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
|
57,263
|
51,698
|
111,290
|
99,771
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
5,922
|
3,821
|
9,909
|
8,649
|
Sales and marketing
|
6,323
|
5,027
|
12,568
|
10,567
|
General and administrative
|
19,948
|
16,327
|
37,490
|
33,294
|
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (income) expense
|
—
|
(100)
|
—
|
600
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,619
|
10,211
|
23,244
|
20,124
|
Total operating expenses
|
43,812
|
35,286
|
83,211
|
73,234
|
Loss from operations
|
(18,766)
|
(10,150)
|
(35,512)
|
(23,344)
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,182
|
4,668
|
4,729
|
9,278
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(20,948)
|
(14,818)
|
(40,241)
|
(32,622)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
133
|
(508)
|
332
|
(3,875)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(21,081)
|
$
|
(14,310)
|
$
|
(40,573)
|
$
|
(28,747)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.91)
|
$
|
(0.66)
|
$
|
(1.75)
|
$
|
(1.34)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
23,268,131
|
21,556,646
|
23,140,043
|
21,465,772
|
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(40,573)
|
$
|
(28,747)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
23,244
|
20,124
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
|
1,172
|
6,566
|
Deferred taxes
|
263
|
(3,875)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
20,951
|
14,310
|
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration
|
—
|
600
|
Acquisition-related contingent consideration paid
|
(67)
|
—
|
Other noncash items
|
7
|
—
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(2,737)
|
(7,773)
|
Inventories
|
(605)
|
(403)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(3,811)
|
3,815
|
Client claims receivables
|
207
|
—
|
Other assets
|
(2,546)
|
(4)
|
Accounts payable
|
(926)
|
(1,588)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
7,646
|
(49)
|
Client claims payables
|
(1,332)
|
—
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
7
|
412
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
900
|
3,388
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(970)
|
(1,447)
|
Software development costs
|
(14,011)
|
(8,898)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(14,981)
|
(10,345)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
3,082
|
2,312
|
Payments for debt financing costs
|
(8)
|
—
|
Borrowings on line of credit
|
12,500
|
—
|
Payment of acquisition-related notes payable
|
(13,000)
|
—
|
Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration
|
(99)
|
—
|
Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases
|
(4)
|
(52)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
2,471
|
2,260
|
Net decrease in cash and restricted cash
|
(11,610)
|
(4,697)
|
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
28,532
|
46,581
|
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
16,922
|
$
|
41,884
|
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
|
UNAUDITED SEGMENT RESULTS
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
Revenue
|
CareVention HealthCare:
|
PACE product revenue
|
$
|
46,858
|
$
|
38,930
|
$
|
88,700
|
$
|
76,017
|
PACE solutions
|
14,347
|
11,522
|
28,266
|
23,093
|
Total CareVention HealthCare
|
61,205
|
50,452
|
116,966
|
99,110
|
MedWise HealthCare:
|
Product revenue
|
24
|
443
|
160
|
443
|
Medication safety services
|
11,055
|
15,707
|
21,780
|
30,027
|
Software subscription and services
|
10,025
|
10,232
|
20,083
|
20,081
|
Total MedWise HealthCare
|
21,104
|
26,382
|
42,023
|
50,551
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
82,309
|
$
|
76,834
|
$
|
158,989
|
$
|
149,661
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
CareVention HealthCare
|
$
|
14,059
|
$
|
12,077
|
$
|
26,969
|
$
|
23,825
|
MedWise HealthCare
|
3,050
|
4,697
|
4,914
|
7,528
|
Shared Services
|
(11,146)
|
(9,640)
|
(22,321)
|
(19,412)
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
5,963
|
$
|
7,134
|
$
|
9,562
|
$
|
11,941
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
CareVention HealthCare
|
23.0%
|
23.9%
|
23.1%
|
24.0%
|
MedWise HealthCare
|
14.5%
|
17.8%
|
11.7%
|
14.9%
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
7.2%
|
9.3%
|
6.0%
|
8.0%
|
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(21,081)
|
$
|
(14,310)
|
$
|
(40,573)
|
$
|
(28,747)
|
Add:
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,182
|
4,668
|
4,729
|
9,278
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
133
|
(508)
|
332
|
(3,875)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,619
|
10,211
|
23,244
|
20,124
|
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (income) expense
|
—
|
(100)
|
—
|
600
|
Settlement
|
500
|
—
|
500
|
—
|
Severance expense
|
162
|
—
|
162
|
—
|
Acquisition-related expense
|
99
|
—
|
217
|
251
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
12,349
|
7,173
|
20,951
|
14,310
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
5,963
|
$
|
7,134
|
$
|
9,562
|
$
|
11,941
|
Total revenue
|
82,309
|
76,834
|
$
|
158,989
|
$
|
149,661
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
7.2%
|
9.3%
|
6.0%
|
8.0%
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(In thousands except per share amounts)
|
(In thousands except per share amounts)
|
Reconciliation of diluted net loss per share to Adjusted Diluted EPS
|
GAAP net loss, basic and diluted, and net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(21,081)
|
$
|
(0.91)
|
$
|
(14,310)
|
$
|
(0.66)
|
$
|
(40,573)
|
$
|
(1.75)
|
$
|
(28,747)
|
$
|
(1.34)
|
Adjustments:
|
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (income) expense
|
—
|
(100)
|
—
|
600
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
7,069
|
6,823
|
14,408
|
13,645
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
402
|
3,215
|
904
|
6,367
|
Settlement
|
500
|
—
|
500
|
—
|
Severance expense
|
162
|
—
|
162
|
—
|
Acquisition-related expense
|
99
|
—
|
217
|
251
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
12,349
|
7,173
|
20,951
|
14,310
|
Impact to income taxes (1)
|
229
|
(1,109)
|
1,149
|
(4,544)
|
Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted EPS
|
$
|
(271)
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
1,692
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
(2,282)
|
$
|
(0.10)
|
$
|
1,882
|
$
|
0.08
|
(1)
|
The impact to taxes was calculated using a normalized statutory tax rate applied to pre-tax income or loss adjusted for the respective items above and then subtracting or adding the tax benefit or provision, respectively, as determined for GAAP purposes.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Reconciliation of weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted, to weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted for Adjusted Diluted EPS
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted for GAAP
|
23,268,131
|
21,556,646
|
23,140,043
|
21,465,772
|
Adjustments:
|
Weighted average dilutive effect of stock options
|
—
|
1,332,551
|
—
|
1,358,715
|
Weighted average dilutive effect of restricted stock
|
—
|
510,783
|
—
|
497,881
|
Weighted average dilutive effect of contingent shares
|
—
|
58,409
|
—
|
66,989
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted for Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)
|
23,268,131
|
23,458,389
|
23,140,043
|
23,389,357
|
(1)
|
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we accounted for the convertible senior subordinated notes utilizing the if-converted method. Under this method, we are required to presume that the convertible senior subordinated notes are converted at the beginning of the current period and settled entirely in our common stock. However, no potential shares are assumed outstanding and are excluded from the diluted EPS calculation if including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, there was no impact on diluted EPS from the convertible senior subordinated notes as the conversion would have had an anti-dilutive effect.
|
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we accounted for the convertible senior subordinated notes utilizing the treasury stock method. Under this method, we presumed that we would settle the notes entirely or partly in cash. The underlying shares issuable upon conversion of the notes were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS, except to the extent that the average stock price for the reporting period exceeded their conversion price of $69.95 per share. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, there was no impact on diluted EPS from the convertible senior subordinated notes as the conversion price exceeded our average stock price.
|
TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE RANGES
|
(In millions)
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
Year Ended December 31, 2021
|
LOW
|
HIGH
|
LOW
|
HIGH
|
Reconciliation from Net Loss Guidance to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
|
Net loss:
|
$
|
(16.1)
|
$
|
(14.1)
|
$
|
(68.4)
|
$
|
(62.4)
|
Add:
|
Interest expense
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
9.1
|
9.1
|
Income tax expense
|
—
|
—
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11.5
|
11.5
|
46.1
|
46.1
|
Settlement
|
—
|
—
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Severance expense
|
—
|
—
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
8.4
|
8.4
|
37.7
|
37.7
|
Acquisition-related expense
|
—
|
—
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
6.0
|
$
|
8.0
|
$
|
26.0
|
$
|
32.0
