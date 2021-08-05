Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (Nasdaq: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"The continued strong recovery in PACE and our CareVention HealthCare segment led our second quarter revenue and profitability to be at the high end of our guidance range. As we look ahead to the second half of 2021, we expect our organic revenue growth rates to increase significantly as compared with the first half of 2021. Similarly, we believe our MedWise HealthCare segment is strongly positioned to capitalize on recent new contract wins, favorable industry trends, and its market-leading position in delivering superior clinical programs and outcomes," said Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD, TRHC's Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder.

Second Quarter and YTD 2021 Highlights

Our net PACE enrollment for the second quarter represented an all-time record and the strong monthly sequential growth we experienced beginning in March 2021 continued through July 2021 , placing us slightly ahead of our internal projections as we enter the remaining five months of the year.

As of June 30, 2021 , our PACE implementation backlog stands at 46 with 20 projected to go live during the second half of 2021 and the remainder scheduled for 2022 (24) and 2023 (two). During the first half of 2021, we completed 15 implementations, including 12 during the second quarter. The recent implementations, current backlog, long-term renewals and healthy growth in our average PACE per member per month (PMPM) through the first half of 2021 highlight the success of our cross-selling efforts.

We secured a multi-year renewal with one of our largest MedWise HealthCare clients, providing a strong foundation for future growth in this segment. In addition, revenue from key national accounts signed during early 2020 continues to represent a growing and significant percentage of our medication safety services revenue with revenue from this cohort during the second quarter of 2021 increasing 76% as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Although our second quarter bookings were lower than Q1 2021 due to the execution of certain material contracts slipping into early July, our third quarter bookings are in excess of $10 million as of August 1, 2021 , and already represent the highest quarterly sales in company history, driven by our MedWise HealthCare segment. We continue to see momentum and contract wins accelerating as a result of our integration of our MedWise platform into all of our services, with important payer and provider wins in both the Medicare and Commercial markets this past quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Total revenue - Total revenue of $82.3 million , at the high end of our guidance range of $80.5 million to $82.5 million , increased 7% compared to $76.8 million in 2020. Total revenue included product revenue of $46.9 million , an increase of 19%, and solutions (i.e., software and services) revenue of $35.4 million , a decrease of 5%. The October 2020 acquisition of Personica contributed 5% of inorganic growth during the second quarter.

Total revenue by segment

CareVention HealthCare revenue increased 21% to $61.2 million , comprised of $46.9 million of PACE product revenue (up 20%) and $14.3 million of PACE solutions revenue (up 25%). Personica contributed 8% of inorganic growth to overall segment growth and continues to perform in line with our original projections.

, comprised of of PACE product revenue (up 20%) and of PACE solutions revenue (up 25%). Personica contributed 8% of inorganic growth to overall segment growth and continues to perform in line with our original projections.

Consistent with previously communicated guidance, MedWise HealthCare revenue decreased 20% to $21.1 million , in line with expectations, primarily comprised medication safety services revenue of $11.1 million (down 30%) and software subscriptions revenue of $10.0 million (down 2%).

GAAP net loss - Net loss was $21.1 million compared to a net loss of $14.3 million , driven by our core expenses (i.e. cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses), including stock-based compensation of $12.3 million as compared to $7.2 million a year ago.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million (7.2% margin), at the midpoint of our guidance range of $5.5 million to $6.5 million , declined as compared to $7.1 million (9.3% margin). The decline was driven by lower revenue and profitability in our MedWise HealthCare segment and increased investments in corporate shared services, specifically sales and marketing, to support our growth strategy.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by segment - Excluding $11.2 million of shared services:

CareVention HealthCare non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million (23.0% margin) increased 16% as compared to $12.1 million (23.9% margin) a year ago.

(23.0% margin) increased 16% as compared to (23.9% margin) a year ago.

MedWise HealthCare non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million (14.5% margin) decreased as compared to $4.7 million (17.8% margin) a year ago, primarily due to lower medication safety services revenue.

A reconciliation of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2021 Financial Outlook

Based on current market conditions and our expectations as of today, we are introducing third quarter 2021 guidance as summarized below. Our third quarter 2021 revenue guidance reflects sequential growth of 4% to 9% as compared to the second quarter 2021 and growth of 22% to 28% as compared to a year ago with organic growth estimated to be in the range of 16% to 22%. The key factors driving the dramatic improvement in organic growth versus the first half of 2021 are: 1) the strong recovery in our CareVention HealthCare segment due to positive PACE census trends and strong levels of contracted backlog and 2) a return to positive year-over-year growth within our MedWise HealthCare segment, both in medication safety services resulting from volume/program expansion among our existing client base and as client attrition headwinds subside, as well as software subscriptions, benefiting from newly implemented contracts.

Our guidance for the full year 2021 remains unchanged with our revenue range representing growth of 13% to 20% with organic growth estimated to be in the range of 9% to 16%. The wider than normal revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA ranges for both the third quarter and full year are the reflection of a high level of ongoing sales activity, concentrated in our MedWise segment including a number of large contracts, that have a range of possible outcomes.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Year Ended December 31, 2021





LOW



HIGH



LOW



HIGH





(in millions except percentages)

Total revenue

$ 86.0



$ 90.0



$ 336.0



$ 356.0

Year over year growth



22.0 %



27.7 %



13 %



20 % GAAP net loss

$ (16.1)



$ (14.1)



$ (68.4)



$ (62.4)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6.0



$ 8.0



$ 26.0



$ 32.0

Adjusted EBITDA margin



7 %



9 %



8 %



9 %

Quarterly Conference Call

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting all financial information required in accordance with GAAP, TRHC is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Diluted EPS, each of which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income or loss excluding certain other expenses, which includes interest expense, provision (benefit) for income tax, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (income) expense, settlement costs, severance expense incurred in 2021 related to a realignment of resources, acquisition-related expense, and stock-based compensation expense. TRHC defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. TRHC defines Adjusted Diluted EPS as net income or loss before fair value adjustments for acquisition-related contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, settlement costs, severance expense incurred in 2021 related to a realignment of resources, stock-based compensation expense, and the tax impact of those items using a normalized tax rate on pre-tax income (loss) adjusted for those items expressed on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding. TRHC considers acquisition-related expense to include non-recurring direct transaction and integration costs, severance, and the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. TRHC believes the exclusion of these items assists in providing a more complete understanding of the company's underlying operations results and trends and allows for comparability with TRHC's peer company index and industry and to be more consistent with TRHC's expected capital structure on a going forward basis. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than TRHC.

TRHC presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. TRHC uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. TRHC believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. TRHC also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company's future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company's financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include TRHC's expectations regarding healthcare regulations, industry trends, available opportunities to TRHC, the financial and operating performance of TRHC, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and TRHC's expectations for 2021. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's good-faith expectations, judgements and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other health epidemics; our continuing losses and need to achieve profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; the acceptance and use of our products and services by PACE organizations; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable governmental regulations; our ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; the requirements of being a public company; our ability to recognize the expected benefits from acquisitions on a timely basis or at all; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Tabula Rasa HealthCare assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets







Current assets:











Cash

$ 12,265

$ 23,362 Restricted cash



4,657



5,170 Accounts receivable, net



35,262



32,516 Inventories



4,866



4,261 Prepaid expenses



4,462



3,739 Client claims receivable



14,205



14,412 Other current assets



14,038



9,752 Total current assets



89,755



93,212 Property and equipment, net



13,477



15,070 Operating lease right-of-use assets



20,686



21,711 Software development costs, net



35,562



27,882 Goodwill



170,835



170,862 Intangible assets, net



168,686



183,094 Other assets



4,893



2,609 Total assets

$ 503,894

$ 514,440 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Current portion of finance leases

$ —

$ 4 Current operating lease liabilities



4,194



4,402 Acquisition-related contingent consideration



—



166 Acquisition-related notes payable



3,916



16,662 Accounts payable



10,267



11,245 Client claims payable



6,402



7,773 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



40,893



31,968 Total current liabilities



65,672



72,220 Line of credit



22,500



10,000 Long-term debt, net



318,642



239,285 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



19,473



20,381 Deferred income tax liability, net



1,152



3,354 Other long-term liabilities



678



671 Total liabilities



428,117



345,911













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



2



2 Treasury stock



(4,292)



(4,018) Additional paid-in capital



301,932



352,445 Accumulated deficit



(221,865)



(179,900) Total stockholders' equity



75,777



168,529 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 503,894

$ 514,440

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:

















Product revenue

$ 46,882

$ 39,373

$ 88,860

$ 76,460 Service revenue



35,427



37,461



70,129



73,201 Total revenue



82,309



76,834



158,989



149,661 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below:























Product cost



35,085



29,042



66,556



56,241 Service cost



22,178



22,656



44,734



43,530 Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization



57,263



51,698



111,290



99,771 Operating expenses:























Research and development



5,922



3,821



9,909



8,649 Sales and marketing



6,323



5,027



12,568



10,567 General and administrative



19,948



16,327



37,490



33,294 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (income) expense



—



(100)



—



600 Depreciation and amortization



11,619



10,211



23,244



20,124 Total operating expenses



43,812



35,286



83,211



73,234 Loss from operations



(18,766)



(10,150)



(35,512)



(23,344) Interest expense, net



2,182



4,668



4,729



9,278 Loss before income taxes



(20,948)



(14,818)



(40,241)



(32,622) Income tax expense (benefit)



133



(508)



332



(3,875) Net loss

$ (21,081)

$ (14,310)

$ (40,573)

$ (28,747) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.91)

$ (0.66)

$ (1.75)

$ (1.34) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



23,268,131



21,556,646



23,140,043



21,465,772

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





Six Months Ended



June 30,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss

$ (40,573)

$ (28,747) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



23,244



20,124 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount



1,172



6,566 Deferred taxes



263



(3,875) Stock-based compensation



20,951



14,310 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration



—



600 Acquisition-related contingent consideration paid



(67)



— Other noncash items



7



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions:











Accounts receivable, net



(2,737)



(7,773) Inventories



(605)



(403) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(3,811)



3,815 Client claims receivables



207



— Other assets



(2,546)



(4) Accounts payable



(926)



(1,588) Accrued expenses and other liabilities



7,646



(49) Client claims payables



(1,332)



— Other long-term liabilities



7



412 Net cash provided by operating activities



900



3,388













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(970)



(1,447) Software development costs



(14,011)



(8,898) Net cash used in investing activities



(14,981)



(10,345)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from exercise of stock options



3,082



2,312 Payments for debt financing costs



(8)



— Borrowings on line of credit



12,500



— Payment of acquisition-related notes payable



(13,000)



— Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration



(99)



— Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases



(4)



(52) Net cash provided by financing activities



2,471



2,260













Net decrease in cash and restricted cash



(11,610)



(4,697) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



28,532



46,581 Cash and restricted cash, end of period

$ 16,922

$ 41,884

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT RESULTS (In thousands)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Revenue























CareVention HealthCare:























PACE product revenue

$ 46,858

$ 38,930

$ 88,700

$ 76,017 PACE solutions



14,347



11,522



28,266



23,093 Total CareVention HealthCare



61,205



50,452



116,966



99,110

























MedWise HealthCare:























Product revenue



24



443



160



443 Medication safety services



11,055



15,707



21,780



30,027 Software subscription and services



10,025



10,232



20,083



20,081 Total MedWise HealthCare



21,104



26,382



42,023



50,551

























Total Revenue

$ 82,309

$ 76,834

$ 158,989

$ 149,661

























Adjusted EBITDA























CareVention HealthCare

$ 14,059

$ 12,077

$ 26,969

$ 23,825 MedWise HealthCare



3,050



4,697



4,914



7,528 Shared Services



(11,146)



(9,640)



(22,321)



(19,412) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,963

$ 7,134

$ 9,562

$ 11,941

























Adjusted EBITDA margin























CareVention HealthCare



23.0%



23.9%



23.1%



24.0% MedWise HealthCare



14.5%



17.8%



11.7%



14.9% Total Adjusted EBITDA margin



7.2%



9.3%



6.0%



8.0%

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA























Net loss

$ (21,081)

$ (14,310)

$ (40,573)

$ (28,747) Add:























Interest expense, net



2,182



4,668



4,729



9,278 Income tax expense (benefit)



133



(508)



332



(3,875) Depreciation and amortization



11,619



10,211



23,244



20,124 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (income) expense



—



(100)



—



600 Settlement



500



—



500



— Severance expense



162



—



162



— Acquisition-related expense



99



—



217



251 Stock-based compensation expense



12,349



7,173



20,951



14,310 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,963

$ 7,134

$ 9,562

$ 11,941

























Total revenue



82,309



76,834

$ 158,989

$ 149,661 Adjusted EBITDA margin



7.2%



9.3%



6.0%



8.0%









































































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(In thousands except per share amounts)

(In thousands except per share amounts) Reconciliation of diluted net loss per share to Adjusted Diluted EPS















































GAAP net loss, basic and diluted, and net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (21,081)

$ (0.91)

$ (14,310)

$ (0.66)

$ (40,573)

$ (1.75)

$ (28,747)

$ (1.34) Adjustments:















































Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (income) expense



—









(100)









—









600





Amortization of acquired intangibles



7,069









6,823









14,408









13,645





Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



402









3,215









904









6,367





Settlement



500









—









500









—





Severance expense



162









—









162









—





Acquisition-related expense



99









—









217









251





Stock-based compensation expense



12,349









7,173









20,951









14,310





Impact to income taxes (1)



229









(1,109)









1,149









(4,544)





Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ (271)

$ (0.01)

$ 1,692

$ 0.07

$ (2,282)

$ (0.10)

$ 1,882

$ 0.08





(1) The impact to taxes was calculated using a normalized statutory tax rate applied to pre-tax income or loss adjusted for the respective items above and then subtracting or adding the tax benefit or provision, respectively, as determined for GAAP purposes.









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted, to weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted for Adjusted Diluted EPS















Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted for GAAP

23,268,131

21,556,646

23,140,043

21,465,772 Adjustments:















Weighted average dilutive effect of stock options

—

1,332,551

—

1,358,715 Weighted average dilutive effect of restricted stock

—

510,783

—

497,881 Weighted average dilutive effect of contingent shares

—

58,409

—

66,989 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted for Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

23,268,131

23,458,389

23,140,043

23,389,357





(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we accounted for the convertible senior subordinated notes utilizing the if-converted method. Under this method, we are required to presume that the convertible senior subordinated notes are converted at the beginning of the current period and settled entirely in our common stock. However, no potential shares are assumed outstanding and are excluded from the diluted EPS calculation if including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, there was no impact on diluted EPS from the convertible senior subordinated notes as the conversion would have had an anti-dilutive effect.





For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we accounted for the convertible senior subordinated notes utilizing the treasury stock method. Under this method, we presumed that we would settle the notes entirely or partly in cash. The underlying shares issuable upon conversion of the notes were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS, except to the extent that the average stock price for the reporting period exceeded their conversion price of $69.95 per share. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, there was no impact on diluted EPS from the convertible senior subordinated notes as the conversion price exceeded our average stock price.

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE RANGES (In millions)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021



LOW

HIGH

LOW

HIGH Reconciliation from Net Loss Guidance to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance























Net loss:

$ (16.1)

$ (14.1)

$ (68.4)

$ (62.4) Add:























Interest expense



2.2



2.2



9.1



9.1 Income tax expense



—



—



0.6



0.6 Depreciation and amortization



11.5



11.5



46.1



46.1 Settlement



—



—



0.5



0.5 Severance expense



—



—



0.3



0.3 Stock-based compensation expense



8.4



8.4



37.7



37.7 Acquisition-related expense



—



—



0.1



0.1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6.0

$ 8.0

$ 26.0

$ 32.0

