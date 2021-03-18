Tabula Rasa HealthCare Supports Legislation to Establish Medication Risk Reduction Program for NJ Medicaid.

MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, announced that on March 17, TRHC Chair and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD, appeared before the New Jersey General Assembly's Human Services Committee to discuss legislation that would create a medication risk reduction model for the State's Medicaid program. Dr. Knowlton expressed TRHC's full support for the measure.

"The medication risk reduction model contemplated in the legislation closely mirrors TRHC's Enhanced Medication Therapy Management (EMTM) model," said Dr. Knowlton. "We believe the outcomes we have delivered to CMS and to a growing number of commercial health plans could be replicated for Medicaid in New Jersey."

Dr. Knowlton noted that "Tabula Rasa's corporate mission is to optimize the safe use of medications for people everywhere. To accomplish this goal, we leverage deep pharmacy science, as well as local pharmacists, to identify and prevent multi-drug interactions that contribute to adverse drug events (ADEs)."

ADEs are "harms directly caused by a medication at normal doses." In the U.S., each year, ADEs contribute to more than 3.5 million physician visits, 1.3 million emergency room visits and 350,000 hospitalizations.

Dr. Knowlton explained how TRHC's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation technology, MedWise™, cumulatively compares how medications interact together and identifies medication-related risks. A TRHC published study involving nearly 2,000 patients found that a reduction in the MedWise Risk Score™ resulted in fewer adverse drug events, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations and in lower medical costs.

On January 28, 2021, the NJ Senate passed, by a unanimous vote, its companion version of this legislation. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy indicated his support of the legislation when, on February 23, 2021, he released his Fiscal Year 2022 Budget in Brief book. There, Governor Murphy noted that "[t]he Administration is also supportive of current legislation that will apply a risk reduction model to prescription drug services under the Medicaid program."

As with the Senate, the legislation was unanimously approved by the Assembly Human Services Committee yesterday. Before going to the full Assembly for a final vote, the bill first will go to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for further review.

