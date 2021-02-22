Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Provide Innovative Medication Risk Mitigation Technology to National Primary Care Network MDVIP

MedWise™ will assist MDVIP Plus physicians to optimize medication regimens by calculating patients' risk score. Tweet this

"The MedWise CMM Program will assist MDVIP Plus physicians to optimize medication regimens by calculating patients' MedWise Risk Scores™ (MRS) at multiple points of care," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "We see the best outcomes when MedWise is used prospectively, at the point of prescribing, to identify medication risks that are actionable. Preventing and mitigating these risks improves outcomes, lowers medical costs, and promotes safer use of medications for people everywhere."

The odds of an adverse drug event increase by as much as 8.6 percent per unit of MedWise Risk Score. On average, MDVIP patients see a 2-point decrease in MRS when completing a medication safety review, which includes recommendations such as change or discontinuation of a medication and modifying time of medication administration. Each MRS unit corresponds to roughly $1,037 in medical costs, three emergency room visits, and two hospitalizations per 100/member/year.

"We are pleased to make available to our Plus practices TRHC's MedWise Comprehensive Medication Management Program," said MDVIP Chief Medical Officer Andrea Klemes. "MedWise provides our Plus physicians the latest pharmacological science and technology that can help quickly identify patient risk, enable them to conduct more thorough reviews of patient medications and easily adjust care to optimize health and safety."

MDVIP is also exploring opportunities to bring the MedWise CMM Program to additional MDVIP- affiliated practices that are not part of the Plus program. TRHC's consumer-facing smart phone app, MedWise Mobile, will be made available to MDVIP affiliates as part of the agreement. The app allows patients or caregivers to better understand and manage medication regimens.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. TRHC's technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise™, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians and over 350,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com .

