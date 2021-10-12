Tabula Rasa HealthCare Voted into World Pharmacy Council

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, announced today its acceptance to the World Pharmacy Council as an affiliate member, emphasizing TRHC's commitment to serving community pharmacists.

Established in 2017, the World Pharmacy Council drives research and discussion surrounding community pharmacy. Its mission is to build international recognition of community pharmacy, its role, policies, and value, and to influence, promote, and secure acceptance of community pharmacy as an important and integral part of health systems. Affiliate members provide support and services to community pharmacy and share their unique perspectives and expertise to help the World Pharmacy Council deliver on its mission. TRHC will take part in World Pharmacy Council meetings, leverage council data and analysis, and connect with global community pharmacy leaders.

"Community pharmacists are essential to advancing medication safety. We are committed to providing pharmacists with the best tools, such as TRHC's unique MedWise® technology, to help pharmacists quickly identify patients who are most at risk for adverse drug events (ADEs) that cause millions of avoidable emergency room visits and hospital stays each year, helping to drive better health outcomes at lower costs," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "Through the World Pharmacy Council, we can share our resources and expertise with more leaders in community pharmacy on a global scale."

"The World Pharmacy Council is delighted to welcome TRHC as an affiliate member," said Doug Hoey, RPh, MBA, President of the World Pharmacy Council. "Our member organizations are keen to adopt technology that leads to improved patient care and TRHC will be a valued partner in developing community pharmacy services internationally."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

