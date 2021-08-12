Tabula Rasa Partners with eHealth to Enhance Community Pharmacy Access to Medicare Plan Reviews Through New Clinical Bundle

This partnership empowers pharmacists to engage and collaborate with patients on Medicare plan comparisons, further improving care Tweet this

"This partnership furthers our goal of helping pharmacists deliver total patient care through one of the most accessible pharmacy software platforms available, that includes proven tools such as the MedWise Risk Score™," said Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA, Executive Vice President, MedWise HealthCare Division at TRHC. "Studies show that more than 57% of Medicare beneficiaries do not review their coverage annually. Through partnerships like this, our PrescribeWellness platform empowers community pharmacists to collaborate and engage with patients on Medicare plan comparisons and enrollments, further improving patient care and expanding revenue and pharmacy performance."

With the newly enhanced Medicare Plan Review module, pharmacies will now have a consolidated dashboard with access to all Medicare plans to help patients find the plan that best fits their needs. Pharmacies have access to Medicare experts, can provide Medicare Advantage plan comparisons, and highlight plans covered at the pharmacy while facilitating safe and simple enrollment.

"We're pleased to team up with Tabula Rasa," said John Connor, eHealth's Vice President and General Manager of Strategic Partnerships. "eHealth's technology will allow Tabula Rasa's client pharmacists to more fully engage with their patients through a digital patient-facing portal, personalized shopping experiences, and access to licensed Medicare agents. It's a natural fit with eHealth's mission to connect everyone with quality, affordable health insurance and Medicare plans."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

