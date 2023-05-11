TABULERA ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION AND PARTNERSHIP WITH ISOLVED

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera (https://www.tabulera.com/), a leading provider of benefit plan premium administration software, has partnered with isolved, a comprehensive human capital management platform. Through the isolved Marketplace, clients can access Tabulera's modules to streamline insurance carrier invoice management.

At the core of Tabulera is the Benefits Reconciliation module, which identifies invoicing variances with enrollment, payroll, and COBRA records to prevent unexpected write-offs. The Consolidated Invoicing module combines carrier list-bills and self-bills into a single monthly invoice, streamlining billing processes. The Payment module automates the carrier premium remittance process, offering a tailored solution for benefit payments.

"We are excited to partner with isolved to offer a comprehensive solution for employee benefits premium administration," said Doug Devlin, CEO of Tabulera. "Our unique modules support plan sponsors, outsourcers, and isolved enrollment and payroll data, saving time and reducing waste while ensuring compliance."

"A warm welcome to Tabulera to the isolved Marketplace," said Pragya Malhotra, Chief Product Officer at isolved. "Solutions like Tabulera help isolved customers extend their use of People Cloud. A recent survey by isolved revealed that a quarter of benefit, HR, and payroll professionals lack confidence in their ability to administer benefits. Partners like Tabulera can help."

ABOUT ISOLVED

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are used by over five million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 states to boost performance, increase productivity, and reduce risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, connects and manages the employee journey across talent acquisition, HR, payroll & benefits, workforce management, and talent management functions. We help high-growth organizations employ, enable, and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and tomorrow.

ABOUT TABULERA

Benefit plan premium administration is complex, hindering business growth. Tabulera offers a platform that captures, reconciles, and pays employee benefit plan invoices, simplifying the process. With Tabulera, all your carrier invoices, reconciliation, and payments are in one place, providing clear visibility into benefits costs.

