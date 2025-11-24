Tabulera Joins the Workday Partner Program and Launches Tabulera Benefits Reconciliation, a Design Approved Integration

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera , a software company that automates benefits reconciliation for employers, broker agencies, and HR Business Process Outsourcers, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Workday . Tabulera Benefits Reconciliation , a Workday Design Approved Integration, will allow Workday customers to automate benefits reconciliation and eliminate manual invoice audits, reducing errors and premium leakage while improving confidence in benefits administration.

Employee benefits reconciliation has too often been synonymous with late nights wrestling with Excel spreadsheets, manual data entry, and the costly risks of miscalculated premiums. Tabulera's platform now integrates seamlessly with Workday Benefits , moving beyond labor-intensive reconciliation to an automated, transparent process that virtually eliminates benefit premium leakage and boosts confidence across HR and Accounting teams.

As a Workday Partner, Tabulera will maximize the value of Workday Human Capital Management HCM by automating benefits reconciliation, replacing manual spreadsheets with accurate, repeatable processes. The platform helps customers prevent premium leakage by detecting discrepancies between carrier invoices and Workday enrollment or payroll data. With Tabulera, Workday customers gain audit-ready transparency and actionable insights that strengthen compliance and reduce administrative burden.

"With Workday as their core system of record, benefit teams can now offload the drudgery of manual reconciliation and focus on higher-value work - like employee experience, strategic planning, and perks innovation," said Doug Devlin , CEO of Tabulera. "Our integration empowers organizations to tighten operations, improve compliance, and scale seamlessly as they grow."

Workday Human Capital Management (HCM ) is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams.

More information on Tabulera's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace .

