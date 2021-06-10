Tabulera Releases Integrated Reconciliation 2.0!

Employee Plan Balances: Tabulera now creates employee plan-level transaction registers, so you have a clear balance history down to the penny, allowing for the proper collection or adjustments of premium variances. With Tabulera – not only track current month invoice variances against your payroll, enrollment and COBRA platforms but also track prior variances to resolution.

Auto Variance Coding: Tabulera's new Auto-Variance-Coding suggests reason codes for tracking payroll variances to carrier bill amounts for rate differentials, new hire and termination events, saving users significant time from repetitive tasks.

Advanced Filtering: Filtering by plan, carrier and employee also simplifies and streamlines the reconciliation process. For benefit professionals looking for the right tools for the job, Tabulera Integrated Reconciliation 2.0 continues to evolve based on client feedback.

Mass Updates: Enables users to resolve payroll variances to carrier bill amounts by plan type, including adding notes for the mass change.

Statistics: With new Statistics dashboard, track cumulative plan and carrier balances as well as enrollment and other critical information.

Tabulera's Integrated Reconciliation module 2.0 continues to integrate with any benefits enrollment, financial accounting platform or COBRA administration system to build a complete view of your plan-level transactions eliminating spreadsheets and creating audit trails for any employee benefit plan.

About Tabulera

Thousands of employees, dozens of plans and carriers, all on disparate systems. No wonder bad data, headaches, and millions of dollars in leakage are the status quo. You need to go beyond the daily details. Get the freedom to focus on your business with Tabulera, a platform that aggregates and automates benefits administration, so you don't have to.

Finally, aggregate and automate all your EDI, billing, payments, accounting, and reconciliation in one place, and see your benefits costs clearly — down to the penny.

