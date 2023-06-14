Tabulera to Attend NAPEO's CFO & Payroll Seminar in Orlando, Florida

News provided by

Tabulera, Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 14:35 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera, a leading provider of benefit plan premium administration software, will attend the NAPEO CFO & Payroll Seminar in Orlando, Florida on July 19-20, 2023. As a bronze medallion sponsor, Tabulera will participate in this premier event, offering valuable insights and solutions for financial management and payroll in the Professional Employer Organizations (PEO) industry.

The NAPEO CFO & Payroll Seminar, organized by the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), is a highly anticipated event for CFOs and payroll professionals in the PEO industry. It features dedicated tracks for both CFOs and PEO payroll attendees, providing practical advice and updates on accounting, financial management, and payroll practices.

"We are thrilled to attend NAPEO's CFO & Payroll Seminar and contribute to the discussion on financial management and payroll practices in the PEO industry," said Doug Devlin, CEO of Tabulera. "Tabulera's benefit plan premium administration software streamlines financial processes, reduces waste, and ensures accurate reconciliation of benefit plans. We look forward to sharing our expertise and connecting with attendees at this important event."

During the CFO track, industry experts will share valuable insights into accounting and financial management, equipping CFOs with the knowledge to effectively manage their PEO's finances and operations. Simultaneously, the PEO payroll track will provide attendees with practical advice on the latest developments in PEO payroll, ensuring they stay up-to-date with industry trends.

The seminar will include general sessions, roundtables, and networking functions where attendees can connect with peers and industry professionals. Tabulera's participation as a bronze medallion sponsor highlights its dedication to supporting the PEO industry and facilitating collaboration among professionals.

To learn more about Tabulera's innovative benefit plan premium administration software and its commitment to streamlining financial processes in the PEO industry, please visit www.tabulera.com.

About Tabulera:
Tabulera is a leading provider of benefit plan premium administration software, offering comprehensive solutions for benefits reconciliation, payment automation, and seamless integration with industry platforms. By simplifying complex financial processes, Tabulera helps PEOs streamline operations, reduce waste, and ensure accurate billing. With its intimate understanding of the PEO industry's impact on businesses and employees, Tabulera is committed to advancing benefits premium administration practices.

Contact: info[email protected]

SOURCE Tabulera, Inc.

Also from this source

Tabulera to Exhibit at PrismHR Live Event, Showcasing Benefits Reconciliation Solutions

TABULERA ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION AND PARTNERSHIP WITH ISOLVED

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.