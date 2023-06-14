Tabulera to Attend NAPEO's CFO & Payroll Seminar in Orlando, Florida

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera , a leading provider of benefit plan premium administration software, will attend the NAPEO CFO & Payroll Seminar in Orlando, Florida on July 19-20, 2023. As a bronze medallion sponsor, Tabulera will participate in this premier event, offering valuable insights and solutions for financial management and payroll in the Professional Employer Organizations (PEO) industry.

The NAPEO CFO & Payroll Seminar, organized by the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), is a highly anticipated event for CFOs and payroll professionals in the PEO industry. It features dedicated tracks for both CFOs and PEO payroll attendees, providing practical advice and updates on accounting, financial management, and payroll practices.

"We are thrilled to attend NAPEO's CFO & Payroll Seminar and contribute to the discussion on financial management and payroll practices in the PEO industry," said Doug Devlin, CEO of Tabulera. "Tabulera's benefit plan premium administration software streamlines financial processes, reduces waste, and ensures accurate reconciliation of benefit plans. We look forward to sharing our expertise and connecting with attendees at this important event."

During the CFO track, industry experts will share valuable insights into accounting and financial management, equipping CFOs with the knowledge to effectively manage their PEO's finances and operations. Simultaneously, the PEO payroll track will provide attendees with practical advice on the latest developments in PEO payroll, ensuring they stay up-to-date with industry trends.

The seminar will include general sessions, roundtables, and networking functions where attendees can connect with peers and industry professionals. Tabulera's participation as a bronze medallion sponsor highlights its dedication to supporting the PEO industry and facilitating collaboration among professionals.

About Tabulera:

Tabulera is a leading provider of benefit plan premium administration software, offering comprehensive solutions for benefits reconciliation, payment automation, and seamless integration with industry platforms. By simplifying complex financial processes, Tabulera helps PEOs streamline operations, reduce waste, and ensure accurate billing. With its intimate understanding of the PEO industry's impact on businesses and employees, Tabulera is committed to advancing benefits premium administration practices.

