Tabulera to Exhibit at PrismHR Live Event, Showcasing Benefits Reconciliation Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera, a leading provider of benefit plan premium administration software, is excited to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the PrismHR Live event, taking place on June 25-27 in Austin, TX at the JW Marriott. Tabulera will be showcasing its innovative solutions at Booth 4.

Tabulera's robust Benefits Reconciliation module helps PEOs reconcile carrier invoices against PrismHR enrollment and payroll data. By eliminating benefit premium write-offs, Tabulera ensures accurate billing and enables PEOs to quickly identify variances between systems at the employee and plan level, pinpointing misconfigurations, data entry errors, and carrier billing discrepancies. With Tabulera, PEOs can create employee plan-level transaction registers, providing a clear balance history down to the penny and facilitating the proper collection or adjustment of premium variances. Additionally, Tabulera offers seamless integration with PrismHR, allowing for automatic updates of new PEO clients and rates.

"We are thrilled to participate in PrismHR Live and showcase our benefits reconciliation solutions for the second time," said Doug Devlin, CEO of Tabulera. "Our platform offers a comprehensive approach to premium administration, helping PEOs streamline their processes, reduce waste, and maintain compliance. We look forward to connecting with attendees and demonstrating the value Tabulera brings to the industry."

PrismHR Live is a premier event for PEO and HR service provider professionals, offering educational sessions, networking opportunities, and access to industry-leading vendors and solutions. Tabulera's presence at the event highlights its commitment to supporting PEOs and providing them with the tools they need to optimize benefits reconciliation processes.

Visit Tabulera at Booth 4 during PrismHR Live to learn more about how their solutions can help PEOs improve benefits reconciliation accuracy and efficiency.

About Tabulera:

Tabulera is a leading provider of benefit plan premium administration software. With a focus on benefits reconciliation, Tabulera helps PEOs and organizations streamline their processes, eliminate write-offs, and identify discrepancies for accurate billing. The platform integrates seamlessly with PrismHR and offers comprehensive features such as Benefits Reconciliation and Payment Automation.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Tabulera enables businesses to manage their benefit plan invoices with ease and transparency. To learn more, visit www.tabulera.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Tabulera, Inc.