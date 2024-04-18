Tabulera Welcomes Janaki Guduru to its Board of Directors

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera, a leading innovator in employee benefit plan premium administration software, is proud to announce the addition of Janaki Guduru to its Board of Directors. This appointment comes as Tabulera continues its mission of transforming the accounts payable function for employee benefit plans through innovative technology solutions.

Janaki Guduru, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Tabulera, has played a pivotal role in the company's growth and technological advancements. Since joining the company in its early stages, Janaki has been instrumental in managing and significantly enhancing Tabulera's software development functions. His leadership and innovative product approach led to his promotion to CTO in 2019, and since then he has proven himself as a senior leader and strategic thinker.

Throughout his tenure at Tabulera, Janaki has embodied the company's core values, demonstrating an innovate spirit that has been crucial in navigating the complexities of scaling the company. His ability to align technology with business strategy has not only propelled Tabulera's growth, but also strengthened its position in the market. Janaki's partnership with the CEO has been a testament to his commitment and vision, making him an invaluable asset to the leadership team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Janaki to the Board of Directors," said Doug Devlin, CEO of Tabulera. "Janaki's remarkable track record, deep industry knowledge, and entrepreneurial drive make him the perfect addition to our board. As we continue to scale and innovate, Janaki's guidance will be invaluable in helping us to achieve our goals and uphold our core values and corporate governance. He will also continue in his role as CTO."

The entire Tabulera team looks forward to his contributions and leadership in this new capacity.

About Tabulera

Tabulera provides innovative software to help employers, brokers, and outsourcers to automate the accounts payable function for employee benefit plans. Central to that function is our Benefits Reconciliation and EDI modules which help eliminate the complexities of matching enrollment, payroll and COBRA data to insurance carrier invoices.

For further information, please contact:

Andrey Brych, Head of Digital Marketing

Tabulera, Inc.

6200 Stoneridge Mall Rd.

Suite 300

Pleasanton, CA 94588

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tabulera, Inc.