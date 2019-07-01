TAC - The Arnold Companies Names Joe Gibney Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of TAC Air

Gibney will focus on the company's established plan for growth and introduce new opportunities and initiatives that play to his wealth of knowledge and experience in aviation, management, real estate and M&A to strengthen TAC Air as the premier ground services provider of U.S. fixed base operators (FBOs).

"Joe's track record and tenure in the aviation industry uniquely qualifies him for this leadership role to drive and grow the businesses of TAC Air and Keystone Aviation to be the best in the industry," commented Arnold. "It is his deep knowledge of every aspect of the TAC Air business and the innovation required to stay ahead of industry trends that sets Joe up for success as we implement our strategic growth plan. I am excited with this appointment and look forward to Joe's continued contributions to both TAC Air and Keystone Aviation."

Prior to this appointment, Gibney was responsible for strategic development and execution of commercial activities including large contracts, into-plane, ground handling and airport development projects for TAC Air as the Director of Business Development. Among the many developments, Gibney has been instrumental in the progress of the company's latest FBO venture, TAC Air – DAL at the Braniff Centre, Dallas Love Field Airport opening August 1, 2019.

Before joining TAC Air in 2017 Gibney served in leadership and operations management for over 20 years with ASIG and Signature Flight Support. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Business Administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with an emphasis in aviation.

"I am excited to take on this strategic leadership role for TAC Air and look forward to partnering with Aaron Fish in his new role leading Keystone Aviation as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The strength of the teams across both companies will help us quickly manage the immediate needs of our customers and allow us to invigorate growth opportunities in the near future for continued long term success," said Gibney.

Aaron Fish will begin his new role as VP/COO immediately. "After 15 years at Keystone Aviation partnering on financial management and strategic direction we are excited to promote Aaron up to this corporate leadership role and utilize his planning and oversight experience to better the future of Keystone Aviation," added Arnold.

Fish joined Keystone Aviation from Resource Management Inc. in 2005 as Assistant Controller and was promoted to Controller in 2010 where he expanded his duties across corporate initiatives for both TAC Air and Keystone Aviation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Utah and is expected to complete his Master of Business Administration from Brigham Young University, Marriott School of Business in the spring of 2020.

About TAC Air & Keystone Aviation

TAC Air is an aviation ground services company providing the highest level of service available in fixed base operations with more than 700 associates in its network of operations spanning 15 locations across the U.S. from Salt Lake City, Utah in the West to Hartford, Connecticut in the East and its newest FBO opening in Dallas, Texas in the south on August 1, 2019. TAC Air is a division of TAC - The Arnold Companies, a Texas-based aviation services and energy marketing company.

Keystone Aviation, a TAC Air company, is the intermountain west's largest provider of aircraft charter, management, maintenance and parts. For over 20 years private and personalized service has been at the forefront of each segment of business for Keystone Aviation. The company is regularly audited by third-party industry examiners including Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF), ARG/US and Wyvern.

Learn more about the passion for great service TAC Air is providing pilots, aircraft owners, airlines and government/military at www.tacair.com. Learn more about personalized aircraft services including charter, management and maintenance at www.keystoneaviation.com. For more information about TAC – The Arnold Companies visit www.thearnoldcos.com.

