TAC Studios Announces International Content Licensing Deals

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAC Studios, the production arm of The Africa Channel, has concluded deals for several of its lifestyle shows to leading broadcast and digital networks around the globe. Networks include Tastemade (USA), SBS Food (Australia), Radio Television Brunei (RTB), Discovery Networks (Middle East and Africa), OSN (Middle East), and SABC (South Africa). These follow previously announced agreements with Urban Movie Channel (USA) and Emirates Airlines. Fred Media, a leading content distribution company and part of the WTFN group, was responsible for securing several of the distribution deals.

The TAC Studios' licensed lifestyle content includes; Minjiba Entertains (Discovery Networks, SBS Food and Tastemade), Africa On A Plate (SBS Food), May's Kitchen (SBS Food, RTB, and OSN), Amah Knows Best (SABC), and World Wide Nate, (UMC). In addition, TAC Studios will continue to license a programed channel on Emirates Airlines.

"We are delighted by the reception our shows are receiving by leading global networks as the demand for African content continues to increase with international audiences," said Brendan Gabriel, Vice-President, Production, TAC Studios. "These licensing deals continue to support our mission to develop and produce content, both scripted and unscripted, that bring Africa, its stories, and heritage to global audiences."

The new deals align with TAC Studios' commitment to presenting contemporary stories, authentic voices, and quality productions reflecting the African experience worldwide. Also, by investing in the development of talent on the African continent, the production company continues to empower African creatives while bridging cultural gaps between Africa and the rest of the world.

"As a leading content licensing company, we are happy to facilitate the distribution of TAC Studios content to global audiences," said Roger Vanderspikken, Chief Operation Officer, Fred Media. "With an increasing relevance and demand for premium African and multicultural content, TAC Studios is a great partner in enabling us to fulfill this demand."

In addition to developing and producing content for global platforms, TAC Studios acquires content for its sister companies, The Africa Channel, a premium cable platform in North America, and Demand Africa, a globally distributed OTT platform. Together, these companies collectively represent the world's most influential platforms showcasing African content to audiences in the diaspora.

About TAC Studios

TAC Studios, a division of The Africa Channel, Inc., develops, produces, and distributes premium content reflecting Africa's influence on the world. The company collaborates with producers from Africa and worldwide to bring contemporary stories, authentic voices, and the highest quality productions to audiences worldwide.

TAC Studios is committed to portraying an authentic representation of the African experience and multicultural voices. TAC Studios headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with production offices in Johannesburg, South Africa.

