TACHI AI EMERGES FROM STEALTH TO ANNOUNCE NEXT-GEN AI EDITING PLATFORM FOR FILM, TV EDITORS

Utility AI Software Cuts Post-Production Time Up to 95 Percent, While Empowering Editors and Preserving Creative Control

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of confidential development — and fresh off an exclusive Deadline report on Nov. 10 — TACHI AI , a pioneering AI startup founded by filmmakers, data scientists, and software engineers who have lived the grueling realities of post-production, today announced its emergence from stealth mode and the debut of its revolutionary AI-powered editing platform. Built to streamline repetitive tasks without replacing human creativity, TACHI AI employs Smart Utility AI workflows — task-oriented artificial intelligence designed to support, not supplant, creative professionals.

"Our mission is simple: automate the technical edit to elevate the creative story," says Aden Bahadori, CEO and co-founder of TACHI AI. "Thirteen years ago, I was in a dark Studio backlot edit suite on a challenging film, wishing for a magical 'AutoEdit' button to get me through the assembly edit. Most of an editor's time is consumed by laborious tasks like repeatedly reviewing footage, pulling selects, and assembling, which drains creative energy. We built TACHI AI to be that button - to handle the technical grunt work so that editors and directors can get to the heart of the story faster."

At the heart of the platform is a well thought out workflow, an intelligent system that seamlessly ingests all project media and the corresponding script. Using advanced AI, it analyzes raw footage and scripts to detect scenes, organize takes, classify and tag media, and intelligently structure timelines - delivering a rough working cut in record time.

Though editing technology has evolved dramatically from razor blades and physical film to sophisticated digital software, the core craft of editing has remained unchanged for well over a century: selecting the best performance, controlling rhythm, and creating emotional impact by deciding when to cut and what to show next. What TACHI AI changes fundamentally is the laborious, time-consuming process of shot selection and assembly. By instantly generating a coherent scene-by-scene assembly cut - including three version generations of every scene - based on script and data analysis, TACHI AI shifts the editor's role from a technical assembler to a creative curator. This empowers editors to focus entirely on shaping the story's emotional and narrative nuances.

"The true art of editing is in the creative choices, but the industry forces its most creative minds to be data managers first and storytellers second," said Brett Granstaff, COO of TACHI AI. "We are flipping that equation. By providing a solid, structured starting point, we give that time back, fostering a more intuitive and fulfilling creative process for everyone from the editor to the director and producer."

TACHI AI's powerful core workflow solution was forged in the demanding world of film and television. Now, TACHI AI is leveraging that foundation to empower a wider range of visual storytellers across commercial, branded, and digital-first projects. The next phase of this evolution is already in development, bringing new, tailored functionalities to unlock creativity in these modern workflows.

Key capabilities engineered to reduce manual work and enhance creative focus include:

Automated Rough-Cut Assembly : Generates scene-by-scene edits using script and footage analysis, delivering multiple versions per scene.





: Generates scene-by-scene edits using script and footage analysis, delivering multiple versions per scene. Intelligent Organization : Classifies and tags media for faster access and clarity.





: Classifies and tags media for faster access and clarity. Seamless Workflow Integration : Supports XML export for major NLE platforms.





: Supports XML export for major NLE platforms. Collaborative Editing : Enables remote and team-based workflows.



: Enables remote and team-based workflows. Creative Amplification: Gives editors more time and space to focus on storytelling.

The company emphasizes that TACHI AI is not a replacement for editors but a creative partner that empowers professionals to move faster, stay in control, and focus on what matters most. TACHI AI calls this approach utility AI - a system designed specifically for practical, task-oriented workflows that clear technical clutter without generating content or overriding human creativity.

"We're not here to replace human creativity," says Bahadori. "We're here to amplify it."

"The true goal is to automate the technical edit and elevate the creative story," adds Granstaff.

Now in closed beta, TACHI AI is partnering with editors, studios, and content teams to refine product experience and features, ahead of its public launch, expected in 2026. To learn more or request access, visit www.tachi-ai.com .

About TACHI AI

TACHI AI is a media technology company dedicated to building the next generation of tools for filmmakers and visual storytellers. Founded by a team of veteran filmmakers, data scientists and software engineers, the company is focused on utilitarian AI platforms that streamline post-production workflows while preserving artistic integrity. Its flagship product - TACHI AI editing platform - is engineered to reduce technical overhead and unlock creative potential for professionals across film, television, commercial and digital media. See more at www.tachi-ai.com .

