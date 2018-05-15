Tachyum CEO Returns to GLOBSEC Forum to Discuss the Future of AI in "Cyberwar: Military Buildup in the Fifth Domain" Panel Discussion

GLOBSEC Forum has grown into one of the top strategic forums worldwide for connecting the realms of politics, academia, the non-government sector and business. Indeed, political and social developments in the transatlantic area, Middle East and other regions underline the need for a truly global policy-making platform. The Forum provides a space for both formal and informal discussions that seek solutions and encourage firm action for the most urgent crises facing us now and in the future.

Danilak has more than 25 years of industry experience and over 100 patents designing state-of-the-art processing systems. In 2016, he founded Tachyum to disrupt markets by solving the processing performance plateau of nanometer class chips. At GLOBSEC 2018, he will be a featured speaker on a panel discussing the subject, "Cyberwar: Military Buildup in the Fifth Domain."

"Science fiction has portrayed artificial intelligence in dark terms with a prediction of a dystopian future facing humans once the technology takes root," said Danilak. "While there are still questions remaining as to what the world will look like as the adoption of AI proliferates, the future is not all doom and gloom. The benefits of AI will be a tremendous boon to an ever-growing data economy when technology can properly provide the performance, efficiency and cost advantages required to support this disruptive innovation."

Tachyum's chip is being designed to solve the world's most complex problems in data centers while also demonstrating the best AI performance anywhere. Tachyum is capable of seamlessly and dynamically switching from data center workloads to various AI applications – DNN, Symbolic AI, Bio AI or General AI – and back again, based on an ever-changing mix of customer demand.

Additional information about the GLOBSEC Forum is available at https://www.globsec.org/projects/globsec-2018/

Parties interested in watching a live stream of Danilak's panel presentation can go to https://www.globsec.org/livestream/. Information about the exact day and time to watch the live stream will be available on the Tachyum website at http://tachyum.com/.

About Tachyum

Named for the Greek "tachy," meaning speed, combined with "-um," indicating an element, Tachyum emerged from stealth mode in 2017 to engineer disruptive intelligent information processing products. Tachyum's founders have a track record of solving problems caused by device physics to deliver transformational products to market. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com.

