Tachyus announces a contract for Aurion, its Carbon Accounting, Monitoring and Forecasting platform, with Grayson Mill Energy

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus announced a new contract today with Grayson Mill Energy (GME) for Aurion, its cloud-scalable, integrated GHG emissions management platform. Using Aurion, GME will be able to evaluate the impact of future operational plans, like field development plan scenarios and the associated changes of throughputs, equipment changes, fuel/gas consumption, and major or minor operational plans in the asset targeted to reduce emissions. On top of generating the baseline of current GHG emissions, Aurion will allow GME to set carbon-neutral objectives, design operational plans to achieve them, and communicate them to the authorities, investors, and other stakeholders clearly and validly.

"We're thrilled to partner with Grayson Mill Energy to assist them in meeting their carbon reduction goals; Aurion will allow them to generate the baseline and estimate the impact of their operational decisions on emissions and allow their teams to achieve their emissions goals" said Dr. Pallav Sarma, CTO of Tachyus.

"GME looks forward to working with Tachyus to optimize our GHG data and reduction efforts. This partnership is in line with GME's founding principles to operate in a responsible and prudent manner which includes being able to accurately understand our methane emissions. Aurion will give us the capability to achieve and exceed in this effort" said Ryan Donina, ESG Specialist, of GME.

Aurion addresses the growing need for the oil and gas industry to minimize GHG emissions by helping companies like GME to estimate past, current, and future Carbon Emissions, model the impact of any operational decisions, benchmark against others, and provide sensitivity analysis to understand which are the main components of the emissions.

About Tachyus:

The Houston-based corporation is a leader in oil and gas modeling and optimization software. In 2021 Tachyus launched Aurion—an end-to-end platform for GHG estimation, reporting, and forecasting—to help companies tie operational decisions to their net-zero goals.

About Grayson Mill Energy:

Grayson Mill Energy (GME) is a private operator based out of Houston, TX and operates in the Williston Basin located in North Dakota and Montana. The company is one the largest operators in the Williston Basin controlling over 307,000 net acres across western North Dakota and eastern Montana with over 1,200 operated wells and ~900 miles of pipeline. The company produces over 120 net mboepd (as of 1st quarter 2024).

