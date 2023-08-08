Tachyus announces a contract for Aurion, its Carbon Accounting, Monitoring and Forecasting platform, with Greylock Energy

News provided by

Tachyus

08 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus announced today a contract with Greylock Energy (Greylock) for Aurion, its cloud-scalable, comprehensive GHG emissions management and forecasting platform. Greylock's implementation of Aurion will help the oil and gas company monitor, forecast, and report carbon emissions across all of its assets. This is evidence of Greylock's commitment to corporate responsibility initiatives, including further mitigating their carbon footprint across their operations and enhancing their environmental, social and governance metrics.

"We're thrilled to partner with Greylock to assist them in meeting their carbon reduction goals; Aurion will allow them to estimate the impact of their operational decisions on emissions and allow the team at Greylock to achieve their emissions goals," said Matt Elbert, CFO of Tachyus.

"At Greylock, our mission is to produce and deliver energy that powers our communities and improves lives," said Jennifer Vieweg, Greylock's Director of Strategic Initiatives and Corporate Citizenship. "And when we say 'improving lives', that does not just extend to the Team Members we employ and the communities where we operate. It also extends to our broader, global community. That is why we have aggressive goals to minimize our emissions and we are confident that Aurion will help us achieve those goals."

Aurion addresses the growing need for the oil and gas industry to minimize GHG emissions by helping companies like Greylock to streamline GHG accounting, monitoring and forecasting future emissions with robust, tested, and reliable approaches.

About Tachyus: The Houston-based corporation is a leader in oil and gas modeling and optimization software. In 2021 Tachyus launched Aurion, an end-to-end platform for GHG estimation, reporting, and forecasting, to help companies tie operational decisions to their net-zero goals.

For more information, visit www.tachyus.com.

About Greylock: Greylock Energy is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia with offices in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wyoming and with operations scattered throughout Appalachia and the Rockies. The company's assets comprise more than 1.19 million acres, about 6,700 wells, and 2,600 miles of pipeline. Greylock's leadership is an experienced team with decades in the energy industry and possessing a wealth of knowledge and unmatched expertise relating to operations, particularly in shale development.

For more information, visit GreylockEnergy.com

SOURCE Tachyus

