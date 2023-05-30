Tachyus announces new contract for Aurion, its carbon accounting, monitoring and forecasting platform, with Seneca Resources Company, LLC.

Tachyus

30 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

HOUSTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus announced an agreement with Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca) to deploy Aurion, its cloud-scalable, comprehensive GHG emissions management platform. Seneca's implementation of Aurion will assist the exploration and production company in managing its GHG emissions inventory by automating the monitoring, forecasting and reporting GHG emissions across the organization.  The implementation demonstrates Seneca's commitment to corporate responsibility initiatives, including further mitigating their GHG footprint across their operations and enhancing their environmental, social and governance disclosures.

"We're thrilled to partner with Seneca to assist them in meeting their carbon reduction goals; Aurion will allow them to estimate the impact on emissions of future operational decisions supporting their emissions reduction targets" said Fernando Gutierrez, Tachyus CEO

Aurion addresses the growing need for the oil and gas industry to minimize GHG emissions by helping companies like Seneca to streamline GHG accounting, monitoring, and forecasting emissions with robust, tested, and reliable approaches. Further, the platform provides transparency to all calculations—including its many sources of data—making the accounting and reports thoroughly and easily auditable. Aurion also provides sensitivity analysis to help understand the most impactful sources of emissions.

About Tachyus:

The Houston-based corporation is a leader in oil and gas modeling and optimization software. By combining traditional reservoir physics with Artificial Intelligence, Tachyus provides predictive modeling and optimization products for its clients. The company applies its software to improve reservoir production using methodologies such as waterfloods, steamfloods, CO2 injection, and unconventional well and completion optimization. Additionally, Tachyus recently launched Aurion—an end-to-end platform for GHG estimation, reporting, and forecasting—to help companies tie operational decisions to their emission management goals.

About Seneca 

Seneca Resources Company, LLC is the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Region, including the Marcellus and Utica Shales.  National Fuel Gas Company is a diversified energy company headquartered in Williamsville, New York, that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

