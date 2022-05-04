Tachyus CEO to present Carbon Emissions Management and Forecasting Platform at OTC

HOUSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a growing global agreement on the effects of climate change, the oil and gas sector is under unprecedented pressure to reinvent itself, reduce its carbon footprint, and eventually shift to a clean energy future. As a result, it's critical that the sector can readily and reliably calculate its carbon footprint, track significant sources of emissions, and eventually reduce it through operational and other improvements. Regulatory, investor, consumer, and market forces have exacerbated this requirement, with many companies being required to report their carbon footprints.

Tachyus CEO, Fernando Gutierrez, will present today at the OTC Tachyus' answer to these challenges: Aurion, a software platform that provides operators with a one-stop shop for all emissions and ESG management needs, allowing them to Measure, Estimate, Forecast and Report Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Aurion has already been used by several USA operators to furnish EPA reports in March 2022 and projects are starting in Latin America and the Middle East with NOC's, Major and independent operators.

Aurion, Predicting a Greener Tomorrow

SOURCE Tachyus